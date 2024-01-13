Reolink Year in Review 2023
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hello everyone,CES may be over, but the excitement continues as we unveil more fantastic additions to our DIY security systems! Tailoring to your needs, we've expanded our product lines for seamless integration with our POE/Wi-Fi NVRs and Home Hub, offering full-range solutions. Whether it's PoE, Wi-Fi, Battery, or more, choose from dome, bullet, turret, fisheye, or doorbell options to suit your preferences.Let's Dive into the Highlights!1. PoE Magic:Duo 3 PoE: 16MP dual-lens camera with panoramic view and smart motion track.RLC-823S2: Exceptional pan-tilt capabilities and 16X optical zoom.CX810: Full-color 4MP WiFi bullet camera with HDR functionality.PoE NVR & Home Hub Pro: Central hub for recording and storing camera data, offering various capacities.2. WiFi Solutions:Wi-Fi NVR: Now with Wi-Fi 6 technology for enhanced connectivity.CX410W: Full-color 4MP WiFi bullet camera with F1.0 aperture.E1 Outdoor CX: Upgraded night vision and Bluetooth setup for easy Wi-Fi settings.3.Battery Innovations:Argus Track: Elegant design, pan-tilt feature, and wide-angle views.Video Doorbell Battery: Debuting with 2K 4MP Super HD, person detection, and more.Home Hub: Local footage storage, supporting up to 12 battery cameras.We're eager to hear your thoughts on these Reolink DIY System additions! Share your feedback or questions with us. Let the conversations begin!
