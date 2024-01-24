Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
When I am at home on my Wifi and try to pull up any of the various Wifi cameras I have located around my house, I often get connection failed and have to try several times to get it to connect. Once I get it to connect, it stays connected and I can view it without issue and even access playback and settings. If I turn off Wifi and use cell signal, it will connect almost immediately and never have problems. I am connecting using the UID in the phone app and desktop app. I read that if you are using the UID for connection purposes, you don't need to do any port forwarding as it uses a random port, but I feel as though there must be some sort of network interference causing this. Also, just to be clear, all the my network devices, Wifi or otherwise, all run on the same subnet and same IP octet (cla*s C).
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!