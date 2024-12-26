Reolink updates
Security cameras have come a long way, but there’s always room for improvement! As we look to the future, what’s one feature you wish your security camera had?
@reolink-oskar a tazer. Only partially joking. I do not know how it is in other countries, but in the US, theft of delivery packages from one's porch is a common problem.
@reolink-oskar so far it can identify an object, namely, person, animal, vehicle, etc. We now need to identify who is that object eg...face recognition, access social media to get info about the person,....if animal which animal, car which model, etc.....Enhanced AI.
A dusk to dawn option on the spotlight settings on all cameras with spotlights.
Number plate recognition, greatly improved video clarity, improved AI detection
