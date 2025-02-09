Reolink updates
It seems that the Home Hub restarts at 2am on Sunday mornings. Is there a way to disable this or change the time? When it reboots - sometimes my Battery Doorbell does not reconnect until something external triggers it (e.g. motion detection) - meaning I cannot access a Live view until it reconnects.
@weiliang Yes you can. Just disable auto reboot as illustrated below. Use Windows client. I do not have this issue. However, I am using my WIFI network.
