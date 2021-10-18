Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I have an NVR RLN8-410-E (H3MB16) and I was wondering when (or even if) the version 3 of the firmware will be available?I have just upgraded my cameras (RLC-4105MP) to version 3 (3.0.0.136.20121100) and I would like to keep the versioning the same across devices.Is version 3 of the firmware for H3MB16 NVRs' going to be released anytime soon, just so I know whether to hold my breath or not?Thanks.
@adelphia-uk_235204602142944 Now the latest firmware of the RLC8-410-E (H3MB16) is v2.0.0.274. You can download it at the following link. https://home-cdn.reolink.us/wp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F12%2F110806061607673966.7966.zip?download_name=firmware_RLN8_410_E_274_20120701.zip
@reolink-fiona Hi, is this https://home-cdn.reolink.us/wp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F12%2F110806061607673966.7966.zip?download_name=firmware_RLN8_410_E_274_20120701.zip a latest release for RLC8-410-E (H3MB16)?Please advice!Thanks!
Perhaps about time to release a new firmware.This NVR is full of issues:
I mean reolink... this is a *bare* minimum on basic functionality, sirs...
Hello @ramondp27_445871839580353, thank you for the feedback. May we know if you have upgraded your NVR with the latest firmware v2.0.0.274? If not, please check out the previous post by @Reolink-Fiona and upgrade your NVR.Also, you may upgrade your mobile app and desktop software to the latest version and see if the issues remain. Download Reolink app & Reolink Client here, https://reolink.com/software-and-manual/Feel free to contact us if you have any additional questions.
@reolink-lorenz these problems are with the very latest firmware and app available by reolink. So yes, I´m used the latest releases...
Is the RLN8-410-e no longer a supported device (since it is no longer listed on the site and the latest firmware update is a couple years old)?
@aaron_409453494317228 The RLN8-410-E can still be compatible with our cameras. You can know more about different models NVR supported information here, https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000602543-Hardware-Version-of-Reolink-NVRs.Now the latest firmware of the RLC8-410-E (H3MB16) is v2.0.0.274. You can download it at the following link.https://home-cdn.reolink.us/wp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F12%2F110806061607673966.7966.zip?download_name=firmware_RLN8_410_E_274_20120701.zip
@reolink-fiona we've downloaded this and extracted the PAK file but when trying to update we get the update failed message? can anyone help with a solution.
I have RLN8-410-E NVR model and its hardware no. is H3MB16 and the firmware version is still v2.0.0.142_19090408101, can you please give me the latest version of the firmware, i cannot find anywhere in the download center.
@john-hbk360_547253980946570 This firmware of the RLC8-410-E (H3MB16) is v2.0.0.274. You can download it at the following link.https://home-cdn.reolink.us/wp-content%2Fuploads%2F2020%2F12%2F110806061607673966.7966.zip?download_name=firmware_RLN8_410_E_274_20120701.zip
@reolink-fiona So for this firmware update the instructions say at the top of the first page, (Applies to: Reolink RLN8-410-EFirmware for hardware version H3MB16) which is what I have. But then on page 2, under the image it says, (At the Information page, please ensure your camera model is correct, and the Hardware version is H3MB18 , so you can upgrade this firmware.) Am I missing something here is this for a different Hardware version? Is it for H3MB16 or 18?
When is version 3 of the firmware coming out for this please.
At this point there is no sense in even keeping this NVR system with the RLN8-410-E + RLC-510 cameras, Firmware is outdated, it doesn't support any of the new cameras and we are being forced to buy a new NVR if we want any of the newer cameras with the newer features, so basically a money grab at this point, haven't even had my system for 2-3 years now. Put way too much time, money and effort into getting this system setup just right but i'll forever be stuck with an old, outdated NVR and cameras
I have an NVR RLN8-410-E (H3MB16) with v2.0.0.274_20120701 firmware.Are Reolink TrackMix PoE cameras compatible with my NRV (I ask because it seem these cameras require the v.3 firmware)?
@rikyunreal_533652699627660 The RLC8-410-E can only view the wide-angle lens video.
@reolink-fiona Thank you Fiona.Are PTZ functions supported? (Pan and Tilt)
I bought a Reolink Duo Poe camera, in the characteristics it was written that it was compatible with RLN8-410 but it was not specified that it was no longer compatible with the old RLN8-410-E version. When she arrived I realized that she didn't work and so they postponed me to a new one. Obviously, this also did not work and I discovered that the new cameras do not work with the NVRs just 3 years ago !! It is not admissible that in order not to update the firmware, Reolink has chosen a policy in which they advise all customers to buy a new NVR. In short, where is the correctness? The cameras are compatible only with NVR Reolink and I can understand this but that it must buy another NVR after 3 years I don't conceive it! After 2 weeks with the support, I am advised to buy a new NVR to make a single camera work !! And the other 5? I hope they give me the opportunity to buy a camera compatible with my old NVR otherwise I will be forced to buy a more serious video surveillance system!
@violino1980_552450169454759 I agree. The language on their website is very unclear. Perhaps if they just said something like "These cameras are only compatible with the newer RLN8-410 model and not the previous RLN8-410-E.
@violino1980_552450169454759 @Jason_216773590982847 Thank you for your advice and we will optimize our guide in more aspects.
Good day, I also have an RLN8-410-E NVR and it regularly freezes and then restarts the whole unit. A friend bought a new NVR set with a new firmware version on my recommendation and it works flawlessly. It also has a better graphically processed offer. It's a shame that there isn't an update available for my unit, especially when Reolink has such great products.
I agree. It's totally unacceptable. it's like I bought a new car whose odometer has been tampered and the mechanic no longer wants to maintain.It's so obvious that neither RLN8-410-E product nor H3MB16 hardware are listed on the Download Center page. How is that even possible??Unless I'm proposed a replacement or an upgrade to a more recent and still supported version of the hardware, I will not buy Reolink products again nor will I encourage any one to do so.
@frederic_246469425098906 i would like to know this too, i was just planning to upgrade some of the cameras to the smart ones with car/person detection.so now reading all this i cant upgrade my cameras to smart ones RLC-520A models ? this is unacceptable i bought 2 years ago the whole set
@suniscoming_320727527252177 I would think ReoLink would provide a firmware update to support new features like Ring did. My Ring doorbell gets new features all the time, they don't say "buy the latest to get the new features" Very disappointed with ReoLink. I will no longer recommend to my neighbors or friends as a good choice.
When are we getting a firmware update for these units? They are not that old and should be maintained.
To everyone on this thread. Let me be clear about this RLN8-410-E (H3MB16) is NOT going to get anymore firmware updates. The links that Reolink admins have posted on here are not for this model and will never work. I created a ticket with Reolink as I was having problems with NVR freezing and the clocks on each camera going out of sync. First they kept pointing me to the incorrect firmware (links in the thread), then asked for system details with photo, how my cameras are connected etc. 2 or weeks of bouncing emails back and forth I get this:After checking, the firmware of the NVR is the latest one.So you don't need to update the firmware for the NVR again.Followed by the standard have nice day platitude.If you have the above NVR and your firmware is v2.0.0.274_20120701, that is it apparently. You will not be getting a firmware update, your device is no longer supported, it is obsolete. If there are problems with it tough if you are outside the warranty. The remedy....buy a new NVR which they will be happy to sell.I wouldn't bother posting requests for firmware updates for the above NVR. The person who managed to get the firmware to run has never bother responding to my request on how they did it (draw your own conclusions).
@user_606430802972789_606430802972789 Well, the hardware inside the NVR is underwhelming so it's no surprise additional features are not coming to the E. It's almost like REOLINK is doing the walmart business model and selling lookalike products with bare minimum hardware with Apples planned obsolescence mixed in. Remember this when it's time to buy next time.
There is many us who have been using v2.0.0.274_20120701 for months without issues. You unzip the file, you point the file picker (the box that says "click to select a file") from the Maintenance page of the NVR at the unzipped file and click update, it's not rocket science; there are multiples of walk-throughs for how to do this available. The conclusion I've come to probably isn't the one you're implying. Annnnnnd just to inform those interested, there is new firmware for this device!Check out:https://reolink.com/download-center/Choose NVR, pump in RLN8-410 as the device and H3MB16 as the hardware. I was presented with v2.0.0.280_21060101I just updated it while replying to this post and the NVR seems to have booted and all settings were retained. According to the "What's New" There doesn't seem to be a whole lot of new features (as others mentioned the hardware is limited) but they're providing ongoing improvements for existing functionality.
Same shizzle here, I bought the RLN8-410-E 3 years ago, asked also for updates about person/vehicle detection..."Your camera is of the latest version now. This camera can not support Person/Vehicle Detection because its hardware version (H3MB16) is too old and can not work with the new function. All the NVRs sold now are new version NVRs and support all Reolink cameras, including the old discontinued cameras. If you are interested in the new version of NVR, you can inform us and we can try to apply a discount for you. "Very bad support "No support" for a device of 3 years old... When upgrading my camera system, it will be another brand.
@dverleysen_151162104025310 I thought they just came out with an update about a week or so ago. I have that NVR and updated the firmware to v2.0.0.280_21060101
@lovekillsus187_138486221676751 Dove trovo il tuo aggiornamento? Io ho la 2.0.0.274_20120701
Hello- I have RLN8 410e. Trying to use with Duo camera. Unable to get audio. And detection tow work. Not able to find firmware upgrade to make NVR compatible. Will there be one, am I missing or is NVR outdated and will not work with camera. Also half of picture is blurry. Read it’s due to gathering different amount of light? It’s this a fixable issue
@rhea-ranch_324970364043448 First, check if your NVR version works with your camera. If this condition is met, then check if your camera and NVR are updated to the latest versions.
@rhea-ranch_324970364043448 Starting to think REOlink needs a reckoning. They've been good at marketing and getting money, support is usually really good. However, after spending nearly a thousand dollars on cameras and nvr over the years, I'm disappointed that I'll be forced to buy a new NVR to support the features and functions I'd like to see with the 823a camera and duo that I've bought. Though the devices work, not all the features are there. I'm not sure what the hold up is with regards to the hardware 316?
