I have 4 camera's that all require flash which goes end of support in a few days. I see other firmware updates coming but nothing on this hardware platform. What is the ETA for IPC_3816M platform?
@jk8675309_352520814571736 Reolink does seemingly not support this hardware. You may have to replace them.
The cameras require Flash ONLY to access them with a web browser.The Reolink Client software and the Reolink iPhone and Android apps do not require Flash.If your only method of viewing these cameras is a web browser, then you are in deep s**t.
Sorry to say that Reolink replied to me on this and said they don't support this hardware anymore. You just have to replace them. Good luck.
Sorry for the inconvenience caused to you. We do not have the firmware that supports HTML5 for IPC_3816M cameras. You can access the camera via the Reolink app or client. You can also contact https://reolink.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new to see if our support team can provide you with a satisfactory solution.
Very disappointing that these won't be addressed; I do use the web interfaces regularly understand that you can't always keep older things up to date but these are older like 3 years old. Thank you for at least the response so I know where I stand. Looks like I need to look for a new set of PoE cameras for the house.
It's very disappointing if the IPC_3816M models will not be updated. Mine are less than 2 years old.
I have 7 RLC-410 or 410s cameras.If the only option is to replace them to get support, I would rather go for a different supplier....As if they drop support after only a couple of years, where will that leave us with the new models.If they are dropping support, why not make it open source.
Agreed @Tank. Unfortunately it is confirmed by Reolink Support. The IPC_3816M won't be updated. I made it clear with Reolink Support that it is very disappointing that support is ended so soon; and that I won't be buying from Reolink again.
Hi, guys! I have the same problem (3816M and refusing to update w/o Flash) and now must replace at least 4 cameras, because I need working direct access via browser. Ok, I'll make order for new cameras soon, and, of cause, it will not be Reolink, exactly. But today I saw Reolink's today advertising review on one of russian reviews website. As I promised to Reolink's support in final of our useless correspondence I made a TRUE detailed comment under this review, about Reolink's politics for customers like us. No lies, no fakes, only detailed true. You can do the same on the similar sites. May be it will force Reolink to understand that refusing in support for the significant part of customers is really bad, and will help many people don't make mistake and avoid buying Reolink products in future. Regards!
We sincerely apologize to users who use IPC_3816M. If you have any questions or dissatisfaction, please feel free to contact https://reolink.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new, our support team will do the best to find a solution that satisfies you.
To what end..They can only say that this hardware is no longer supported.
Very angry with Reolink. I will not buy and will never recommend products of this brand again. A very short end of life of the products.Very disappointed that they didn't update the firmawre. Better to find another brand. A camera with a large live, but Reolink decides not to update. A real shame of money.Because I would have to throw away my camera, it doesn't allow recording either with the windows application or with the app.
I want to make clear that not updating camera firmware to replace Flash is really disappointing. (My own personal guess is that Reolink buys the cameras from someone and that party has refused to make new firmware for that platform.) I do not understand the last sentence. "Because I would have to throw away my camera, it doesn't allow recording either with the windows application or with the app."I have an RLC-410WS camera, with IPC_3816M hardware. Motion recordings on the camera play back on the Windows Client and the Android "app", as do live video. It FTP's and Downloads motion recordings. What does NOT work is using a web browser to connect to the camera. (I deliberately removed Flash from my computer months ago, so even though browsers will not abandon Flash until Jan 1, I have already done so myself.)
In my case Reolink are offering a discount on a new camera. However I'm not interested in giving Reolink money for a camera which will be supported for a short number of months.I am still pushing them to reconsider their decision and maybe offer an updated firmware.
@3zero2_350333612273809 Can you share what type of discount you were offered? I'm on the fence of trying to work with support or just using the current deals that are posted for 10-15% off. I would hope it's a more substantial discount, but if it's not, I don't want to miss out on today's sales.
For those that still have IPC_3816M based cameras, another option for being able to directly view the camera's live output is to use the Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP) support. I have a RLC-422W camera that I use this way. My main system runs Linux, and I only need to resort to using the Windows client to modify the motion detection trigger zone or to pull past recordings.For live viewing, I tend to use VLC with the following URL:rtsp://doorcam.home.localnet:554For archival and notice purposes, I find that the email and ftp push mechanisms work just fine for forwarding triggered snapshot and video segments.While I'm disappointed that Reolink support has decided to abandon these older (but still functional) cameras, all is not lost, and I can continue using them even post-flash.
After a performed this update my 2-cam RLC-423 stopped working the night vision function.
@user_663073606172760_663073606172760 Will there be a firmware version to address the RLC-410 IPC_3816M cameras? I did the 2019 update, but I'm still getting the flash requirement.
@hipertext1_707555417366699 Kindly submit your request to https://support.reolink.com/requests/
