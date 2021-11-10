Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Is there an easy way to move everything to a new computer and keep all current settings? Can I just install it on the new computer, and overwrite the new files with files from the old computer? If so, what files or directories do I need to move from the old computer?
Hello @tbcsignup_467191114207442, as @Crimp-On_62210811129 says, the settings are kept on the cameras themselves. You can just install the Reolink Client on the new computer and add all the cameras to the app. Hope this helps.
I believe that all important settings are kept on the cameras themselves. When the Client program starts on the new computer, it will scan the LAN looking for cameras and import the settings from them.
@crimp-on_62210811129 You are correct, all of the settings are stored either in the cameras themselves or the NVR (if you use an NVR) Using the app on a computer essentially mirrors the functionality of the NVR.
Thanks for the answers! I'm going to try to do it today.
I need to move all my cameras to a new computer. Those cameras are not all on my network. I'm installing the client software in a new computer and i want to see all my cameras without adding each one manually.is any way to save my configuration or export that and import to a new computer?
If you copy the AppData\Roaming\reolink folder to a new computer after installing Reolink client all of your previous connections to Cameras or DVRs will move to that computer.
@nitrate70_572608013877834 Not recommended unless you are a Windows guru. Install the client and add the camera by entering the UID. Very simple.
My Argus Pro 3 cameras refuse to connect since I was forced to set a p[censored]word on them. Which makes sense. But what default 6 letter dummy p[censored]word can I set so they can be added, and then set the p[censored]word to something sensible again?
@user_810636223316199_810636223316199 Is this new? If not then reset camera and start afresh.
