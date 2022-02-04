Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
from the question earlier: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000771583-Can-I-Connect-a-Keyboard-to-NVRThough we can use the software keyboard, it's terribly slow. Please add keyboard support.
@aaron Thank you for your suggestion. I will forward your request to the product team to seek possibilities.
@reolink-fiona I now run my cameras on a Synology NAS and I want to go to dedicated system. I like most everything about your GUI and setup except a keyboard is a must for me. I am a couple of months from deciding and purchasing a brand or system. Also a hub be placed and use several devices through the usb port? Can you please give feedback from your R&D so I know if this is something that is or is not going to happen. Thank you..
Seems like a simple enough possibility. I also would like to be able to use a keyboard.
Hey Reolink, it's 2023, where's keyboard support?
@eliaschief_130980308959420 Most of the configuration is through mouse clicks and opted for a sw keyboard. @Fiona Are there any plans to add a USB keyboard support on NVRs?
Yes, please add support for a physical keyboard. If you want to enforce security at the NVR, including session timeout, etc., it is MUCH more useful to be able to type it rather than punch it in over a keyboard.
Just got my Reolink NVR and really surprised that it does not have basic keyboard support. Agree with the fact that when you need to put in password to open screen it's very annoying using the virtual keyboard everytime.We are not asking for a lot are we? How difficult can it be to implement basic keyboard support in 2023?
