I have a NVR system that came with 8 of the PLC-810A cameras but one of them I guess I over tightened and messed it up a bit. So now no matter how much I tighten it the camera sags a bit. I was looking on the site to see if I can buy a replacement mount but it doesn't look like that is available to buy.So my question is ... can I fix this mount so it is solid again? If not then is it possible to buy a new mount and replace the damaged one? Or is this camera garbage now? It's a shame because the camera is fine. It's just the ball and socket that is damaged.
@reocam_448003255267488 Do you mean this bracket mount? https://store.reolink.com/accessories/?product=rlc-810a
Yes, that's it! Once again Fiona, you did it. How did I not see that. Thank you!
That bracket fits, but you have to cut a cable to replace it. At least I had to do that in 510A.
I complained to them about those brackets. They never hold the cameras tight. I wish they would go back to two set screws. You might be able to take the camera apart just far enough to get to the board and unplug the connectors inside and feed the small connectors through the bracket. It's not likely that the wires are hard wired to the board.
That would really stink if I have to cut a cable to repair the mount. That would seem to be really difficult and not worth them selling it. Could it be easier for my camera?
C**p! Looks like it's out of stock anyway.
Any chance these replacement mounts will get back in stock any time soon? I have a perfectly good camera that I can't use because the mount is stripped. Actually it's just the silver ball that handles the up/down. The left/right still locks fine.
@reocam_448003255267488 The mount is back in stock and I ordered a few of them. Just wanted to post in case anyone else needs them too.
Just in case anyone else has the same problem, I finally had the time to fix the broken mount on my camera. I bought a new mount as I stated above as they were back in stock. You do not have to cut the wire to do this repair. I took the camera apart and unplugged the wire from the inside. You can then slip the end out of the exisiting mount and slide the complete new mount on. It's not easy and you have to be meticulous, but is is possible to do without cutting the cable(s).
Is this mount compatible with the RLC-511?Thanks.
@johntk86_688957430022897 This junction box works for RLC-511.https://store.reolink.com/accessories/#junction-box-b10
@reolink-lorenz thanks for the response,The mount I have has snapped at the ball joint, I don't see how this would help?
