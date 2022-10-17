Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello,E1 Pro installation question:After reset, the camera starts and only produces a constantly repeating tone, similar to a sonar heard on a submarine. No access possible.Can someone please give me a tip?
@user_619607405752347_619607405752347 Can you try to reset the camera again? If the sound still exists, please tale a video about the issue and send it to our support team. Please provide your video here, Submit a request – Reolink Support.
@user_619607405752347_619607405752347 Try to switch the camera off for 20s and on again. It seems to be a new installation. See if this helps you in the installation: https://www.google.com/search?q=installing+e1+pro+reolink&rlz=1C1CHBF_enMT853MT853&oq=installing+E1+pro&aqs=chrome.1.69i57j33i160.10492j0j15&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBwgBECEYoAEyBggAEEUYOTIHCAEQIRigAdIBCjEwNDkyajBqMTWoAgCwAgA&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8#kpvalbx=_2GZOY5-YGpj8sAfilLCIAw_26
Hi,@user_619607405752347_619607405752347 Did you ever resolve this problem? I reset both of my E1 Pro cameras to change the wifi details and now neither is accessible and they’re both making a constantly repeating beeping noise.Steps I’ve taken:
I can’t find any information in Reolink documentation about this state that cameras are stuck in. Thanks
@osman-maqsood_321326576746739 After reset you need to start with the installation again.
I have the same problem.Does anyone knows what to do!
@eduram_186899155153142 as previous suggestions, attempt to reset the camera once again. If that does not resolve the issue, record a video of the behavior and submit to to Reolink Support https://support.reolink.com/requests/
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!