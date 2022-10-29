Reolink updates
First of all love the system...awesome idea if the nvr dies the camera's still run. You must have gotten the ideal from iGEL thin clients. One of my camera's is not wifi reliable. I'm running a mesh network so the house is covered well and indicators suggest that. Thats one of my questions like everyone else I have these mounted with three screws in wood and these units aint light. So one thing I wanted to alert everyone is I used a asus rt1200 wifi extender that mimics a router rj45 and it worked extremely well. I thought I was going to have to wire a cat6 cable from my router to the NVR but this unit is working perfectly on the nvr. Anyhow wonder if your noc can look into the wifi issue. I don't know if the wifi is being flooded since it is pushing lots of packets? Anyhow look forward to support thoughts
@user_623715019411529_623715019411529 You need to check whether you have WIFI coverage at the camera location and that there is no obstacles. Are you using the 2.4G or 5G Hz bands? If possible opt for 5G connectivity which has less latency, less interference, higher speed and better efficiency. I do have an RLC-511WA and sometimes (say 5%) the camera failed to response to messages sent on port 9000. I took it up with Reolink support and after exchanging a number of emails they have devised a new connection methodology. Email Reolink support and ask for the firmware.
@joseph_1979 Hi Joseph I have also this camera and I think that the firmware signal problem is the same of Track mix. Also this cam is not so far from the router, 4/5 meters, but low wifi signal like Track Mix. Reolink loves low signal?
I always had wifi problems on an RLC-510WA, especially when there was a power failure and the camera and DSL modem/router had to restart. The camera almost never reconnected, and I would have to drive a couple miles to the location to recycle the power on it or plug into the jack and use a hard wired connection to get the wifi reset. I finally ran a cat cable 200 ft. and didn't use the wifi. I've also had wifi problems with the solar model, Argus Eco. It seems weak and loses the connection easily.
My RLC-510WA has survived more electrical outages than I can count, and always "comes back". (It watches my front door and is the camera that I look at the most.)All of my cameras "stand alone" (no NVR), so I have no experience with how cameras work with the NVR.
