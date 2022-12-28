Reolink updates
Hi.Ok I think I found quite a disturbing issue with the doorbell person detection, I would like to share with the audience here to verify or keep an eye on it. It seems that the person detection suddenly stops after a certain period of time. I experienced this 4 times now as I could double check with a 510A on the same location. The doorbell was not able to detect a postman walking right up in front of it between 0-7 meters, full sensibility. After a restart,.the detection worked again. The doorbell itself still works, shows a live picture and all. But all person detection stops.Please report if you have experienced something similar or if it is an individual problem.
@kristof Ok meanwhile it happend at least twice again (at least what I have noticed). This smells like opening a ticket....
@kristof I have installed the WIFI video doorbell for a month and still able to detect person. What is your firmware?
