Hey pet owners!For many of us, pets are important family members, sometimes even as important as children. It is only natural to want to monitor them and ensure their safety when you are not home.We've been doing market research lately, and one of our interviewees told us a funny finding about his dogs. One day he noticed that the snacks on the coffee table were missing, he owns two dogs in his house, and he checked the camera turns out that his always well-behaved dog was the troublemaker, which surprised the family. Credit for this finding goes to the new E1-Zoom with the Pet detection feature.Pet detection is an AI-powered pet camera feature that detects your pet's movement and alerts you when they come into the camera's view. The technology uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze video footage and identify motion patterns. Cameras with this feature help pet owners to observe what their fur babies are up to in their absence. This feature also filters out non-pet-related motions and allows pet owners to customize the notifications to only important events they genuinely care about.Download the latest firmware：https://bit.ly/3xOydc9How to Set up Smart Pet Detection via Reolink PC Client:https://bit.ly/3IR3cuDList of cameras that support Pet Detection：PoE IP Cameras:RLC-810A/RLC-820A/RLC-830A/RLC-811A/RLC-842A/RLC-833A/RLC-812A/RLC-824A/RLC-822A/RLC-81MATrackMix/RLC-823A/RLC-823A 16XDuo 2 / Duo Floodlight RLC-1212A/RLC-1224A E1 Outdoor PoE Wi-Fi Wired Cameras:New E1/New E1 Pro/ New E1 ZoomDuo 2/Duo Floodlight/TrackMix Battery-powered Cameras:Argus 3 Pro /Duo 2/ Duo 2 LTE/TrackMix/TrackMix LTE/ TrackMix LTE Plus(Auto upgrade firmware)Kit cam:B1200/D1200
@reolink-fiona Is there a chance of getting firmware update for RLC-542WA? Pet detection would be useful.
@vigy_591093180735512 some cameras sadly dont have the ability to add pet detection into them. unsure on your specific camera though.
Hi Fiona,We all love this feature. I use it on my RLC-810A and RLC-820A but it still says Beta.Last firmware update for these cams are April 2022. Maybe time for a refreshed firmware and Beta marking removed from Pet detection ?All the bestDavid
@dk90103 Hello, David. The RLC-810A software is still in the optimization stage. Please wait patiently.
@reolink-fiona Will do....will do I am maybe just dreaming of a public beta-test.
It would be REALLY nice to be able to set pet detection, vehicle detection and person detection notification schedules separately. I use pet notifications to let me know when my cat wants to come in but I have to try and remember to turn it off at night so that all of the other animals in the neighborhood don't trigger notifications while I'm trying to sleep. On the other hand, for security reasons I still want to be notified 24/7 if a person is on my property or if a vehicle pulls in my driveway.
That be good, for me, I have camera looking at my parked car, car does not move but every night its detecting it as a vehicle and keeps recording for this purpose, so need to switch of car at night.RLC-811A camera, I also await firmware update for this one - been long time @Reolink-Fiona
@user_640848497274941_640848497274941 Hello, our engineering is reviewing the feasibility of implementing this idea. Thank you sincerely for sharing your thoughts.
@doodle jump Setting pet, car, and human detection notification schedules independently would be great. Since my cat likes to come in at night, I have to remember to turn off pet alerts so that other animals in the area don't trigger notifications while I sleep. However, I want to be alerted 24/7 if someone is on my property or a car comes into my driveway for security concerns.
