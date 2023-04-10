Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hi all,Thank you all for being so supportive of our doorbell camera. Your voices and thoughts are valuable to us. We have collected much feedback from you since the doorbell was released, and we have made improvements such as new features and changes in this firmware. Find out if there is one you want.Download the firmware via https://bit.ly/3K6BGc0.
1. Added new Google Home/Alexa support features!! - Hooray! More features are supported in the Google Home/Alexa. Play your doorbell in the smart home now!What supported: Google Home: Live view Wake up by voice(on schedule) Notification(on schedule): MD/Person/Visitor notification Alexa(Beta): Live view Two-way audio Wake up by voice Notification(on schedule): MD/Person/Visitor notification *On schedule means that the features will be available after the Cloud server update.2. ONVIF with two-way audio support using RTSP Many users ask for this and we have heard it. Try to use the two-way audio on third-party software with this new firmware. 3. Add Doorbell Button Sound: Does the doorbell ringing sound too loud when pressing the doorbell? Here is an option for you to mute. (App 4.37)4. Added Status LED setting under Light: you can turn off the doorbell’s status light at night. (App 4.37)5. Added the Iframe multiplier selection(GOP multiplier selection) The setting is to adapt to the settings of third-party software like Blue Iris. We suggest using the default setting. You can adjust the interframe space settings if the picture quality needs improvement.What is GOP? A GOP is a group of consecutive pictures. A GOP(Group of pictures) is the distance between two iframes, measured in the number of frames or the amount of time between iframes. For example, if an iframe is inserted every 1 second into a video at 30 frames, the GOP length is 30 frames or 1 second. How to set interframe space? So in our Client, interframe space sets the number of frames between two iframes. You can choose multiple frames for both clear and fluent modes. 1X means one multiple of the frame rate you set. 2X means two multiples of the frames. For example, if you set 25 FPS and 2X, the distance between two iframes will be 50 frames. 6. Modified frame rate feature Setting->Stream->Frame Rate We have modified the Auto frame rate mode feature to adapt to the complicated night environment. Auto now means the gradual frame rate drop, where the frame rate will be changed based on the brightness instead of a direct drop. This setting will guarantee the clarity of the video first. Constant means the fixed frame rate, which can guarantee the smoothness of the video first. 7. Added Black & White and Color switching Threshold in the advanced setting under Display. You will be able to adjust the range of CDS value.8. Work with IOT devices. (Configure via Reolink App only)
@reolink-fiona that is great! But can someone test the day/night threshold settings? Does it make a difference? I tried it but still no switching to black white as street lamp brightens the scene too much.
@reolink-fiona updated and so far working fine.
>> 8. Work with IOT devices. (Configure via Reolink App only)Can you please further explain what this means?
@wg_321310122061999 if you have the floodlight as part of the installation you can link it to the video doorbell and when it detects a person you can switch on the floodlight and its siren.Follow this link https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/10905147744025
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 Aha. Thanks.
My opposite neighbour has Light on his House which prevents the Camera to go into Black/white Infrared mode because its to brightis it possible with the new Firmware that the Camera switches to Black/White when theres a special condition?Thanks!
@user_679856370167979_679856370167979 same issue here. Have you tried setting the new threshold level under display settings? I'm curious if it works for you. It made no difference for me unfortunately
@kristof yesterday it worked for me while playing around with the thresholdthis morning the color is back for me.Best solution for me is a timed switch or CGI command to switch the color/BW state -> developers please hear me
Great job Fiona & development team, especially the Alexa integration is highly appreciated Happy Easter days for you all
Is there an option to revert back to the old firmware? I'm having a lot of issues with this new version (camera becomes unstable and reboots every few hours or so), but I'm also using an updated Home Assistant integration for it and want to see if the same issue happens with the previous firmware, which I can't seem to find
@robertklep_679384755609789 Email support and they will assist you.
2-way Audio for ONVIF is greatly appreciated, but nonetheless it is neither working with Scrypted, nor CameraUI for Homebridge.Too bad.I will wait to buy it until this is working.
@michael-freyler_142576429715619 The onvif plugin has been updated in scrypted two way audio is now working
on the subject: Notification(on schedule): MD/Person/Visitor notificationI just bought Alexa devices and the Reolink Doorbell WiFi a few weeks ago, so I'm still pretty new to the topic. I think the "Notification(on schedule)" option is great, since I actually bought the doorbell for that very purpose. Unfortunately, I can't find a way to send a notification from the doorbell to Alexa now. Is that possibly already described somewhere how that works? Probably I'm just too stupid. Many greetings
@marvball On schedule means that the features will be available after the server update. I will update this post when it is available.
@reolink-fiona Thank you very much for the feedback. Does this mean that this feature will only be available with the paid cloud service?
Question regarding the Alexa integration: Can you please let me know whether or not the Doorbell will support auto-starting the video livestream on Echo devices when someone rings the bell?I am using two Reolink Duo 2 Cams and I'm very happy with it, but my doorbell is a Ring Wired, because so far the Ring doorbells seem to be the only ones where the video stream starts automatically upon someone's ringing on all configured Echo devices. I would be more than happy to replace it with a Reolink Doorbell, but that auto-start feature is a Must-Have for me.Thx!
@bigblue007_631330884632579 After the server update, when you press the doorbell, Alexa will auto-show the live view. I will let you know when it is available.
That's really good news - thanks alot! That made me pulling the trigger at Amazon right now since the doorbells are on sale at the moment anyways... From what I know, replacing an existing Ring Wired shouldn't be any more effort than removing the Ring device and attach the Reolink to the same pair of wires.
>> Added Status LED setting under Light: you can turn off the doorbell’s status light at nightThank you. An option to put on the light at night but no auto during daytime would be nice always. My neighbours don't like the light goin on when they leave their house !! WARNING !!I didn't clear settings when upgrading, and after a reboot the standard HTTPS interface is not working anymore.Luckily, Port 9000 (reolink client) still works.Playing aroung with HTTP and HTTPS settings, factory default using client or reset button doesn't help at all.HTTP port 80 not working either if enabled.What I can see is the the doorbell is actively sending a TCP RST when trying to open the HTTP(S) session.For me it's not a blocking problem since the client will work, but I think a lot of users will if this turns out to be a general problem.....
@user_630727559069699_630727559069699 I have exactly this problem. Upgraded 3 days ago and still no webpage. This also broke my Homeassistant plugin so it is a big deal to me.I already tried a reset and power cycle. After that I went to default settings and still no webpage. Does anyone has a solution to try?
@huug_664342649380959 I think the only option would be to contact support in order to get an image to downgrade
Thanks Fiona. Great update here.Just moved to Reolink from Ring and very satisfied with the changemy two cents to improve the product even further:
Thanks for your hard work
@user_680655709737145_680655709737145 you can have HA send a snapshot of the camera (or a stream) when someone presses the doorbell, and you can use actionable notifications to open the door if you want.
@user_680655709737145_680655709737145 Here you can see how I set up the actionable notifications in Home Assistant: https://community.home-assistant.io/t/homeassistant-and-reolink-doorbell-poe/485857/69?u=quizzical
Hi, I am going to the download link but don't show the doorbell as a product option. Can you clarify if it's live? I saw it yesterday but now it's gone.
@user_632241402294373_632241402294373 Same here.
I just received this doorbell today and wanted to integrate it in Home Assistant. But there I get a warning message saying "at least firmware version "v3.0.0.1859_23030902" is required for proper operation of the Reolink integration".But I can not find that '1859' firmware on the Reolink site. Was it there and has it recently been retracted?
@user_682017764806846_682017764806846 I have a sneaky suspicion that the firmware has been pulled. I am getting the same errors in Home Assistant and am also on the hunt for this new firmware.
@user_682017764806846_682017764806846 same here. i dont understand why there is.no official comment what is going on
I can not find the Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi in the entire download center list. Can anyone tell me why? Thanks for the help!
@smipoint_474817079943397 But this was there a few days ago. Maybe they discovered a bug and they removed it. Try to email support.
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 Thanks for your reply. Now it's back, but an official comment from reolink would be nice if something changes.
Hello, first of all thanks for the update. I switched from Ring and even if some functions are missing, I'm really satisfied But what would be really cool, maybe there will be something with the next update (the first is a bug, the second is a desired function)-) The recording of the quick answer is quite tedious because it easily overdrives during the recording-) Maybe in the future it would be possible to upload MP3s for the quick reply, maybe auxh longer than 10 seconds That would really be a great feature.Furthermore, the app on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 does not work well when it is opened, you cannot see a lot. EDIT: I had to reset the doorbell because I suddenly lost RTSP/ONVIF access. Now I can no longer record a new voice message. No matter what I record (and no matter whether on my Android Glaxy Z Fold 4 or on my iPhone), the message "Operation failed" always comes up after the recording and the recording is not saved. Please fix I would like to play a German greeting again
Received my Doorbell today - and now the FW update is gone... Any feedback from the team why this happened and how long it will take to fix it would be highly appretiated!I could imagine that quite some ppl purchased it based on this announcement that was spread across the tech blogs and forums. At least I did. And now the update is gone. This has a taste...I hope it's back online within the next 30 days because else I will have no choice than to return it.
Same here! Received my Reolink today and I am on the lookout for the latest/newest software that seems to be pulled. @Reolink could you please update the FW again? Thanks.
@user_682672180703446_682672180703446 Better that you stay with the firmware it came with until a stable one is uploaded in the download center. I am on version 2017 which has been removed.I think not enough time is allocated to testing or there isn't enough of resources.
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 Well, if the firmware with the new features (and not to forget the new app version which is also required) won't be available within the next 29 days, I'll return the cam, rate it accordingly, and won't try it again most likely.
@Reolink-Fiona Hi - is there any update on when the updated firmware will be re-released? Thanks.
