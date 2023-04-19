Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
The rlc 823a loses you at auto tracking when you run, which is useless if the thief runs quickly when near. The Trackmix is better at it. Will it be fixed with a firmware update?
@arestis_676622578688071 Did you email reolink support to see if they have a newer firmware? Last one released was on 09.12.2022.
@joseph_1979 I updated it tothe latest one
Hi @Arestis_676622578688071 While discuss with support last week, it told me that the option to continue patrol after tracking should be added in near future.So keep an eye to the update page
@drealine_329342379503810 @Arestis_676622578688071 A beta firmware version for RLC-823A with improved autofocus and patrol-tracking features are available now.Anyone interested in testing the beta version are welcome to download here, https://drive.google.com/file/d/1nc2M8gYOOzuBhF_NVALYEAjLHcyCttJk/view?usp=sharing, and send me feedback via message or comment. Thank you.
@reolink-lorenz Wow, tested 2min after updated, the auto focus is very fast compared to last version. The feature which continue patrol after autotracking is in this beta ?
