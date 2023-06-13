Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hello. I recently purchased the RLC-811A camera for my home. The camera has issues like detecting every 20 seconds cars which are not moving but parked, this causes a lot of trouble. Same thing goes for the auto night nivision, it just doesn't work properly. I was aware these were issue with this camera that could be fixed by upgrading the firmware to the most recent version, there are videos on this issue, however there's no firmware that I can download for this camera in the support center. The versions of the hardware DO NOT match.I have hard no. IPC_560B158MP, while the one in the support center is totally different. There are no more options, there's only 1 and it's not the same that I have.Please give a hand to your customer. I'm sure there are tons of other people that have the same exact issue as me. I've already opened a ticket but there's still not response from you guys so yeah.
IPC_560B158MPsupport will be the best bet as they will email out the correct version of the latest firmware. Most of my cameras are on versions not yet available on the website.make sure you send your current firmware version and model so they send the right one.
@big_ted Thanks for the reply. Is there a specific mail that I can send this issue to? I've sent a ticker through the website, but if there's a faster way to contact support let me know.
Apologies, just wanted to know if this has been resolved. Would i get anything if i were to email the support email.i have the same hardware number and the one on the website is different
@sleepwalkingblob_715612230836459 Email support and they will send out the latest version for your camera
I just wanted to update the topic.I contacted Reolink customer support via email support(at)reolink(dot)com and customer support representative Kaia sent me a new firmware that is not public yet.After a short testing I can tell that issues have been resolved:1. Spotlight is working properly2. Car detection is working properlyso, camera information before firmware update is:Model: RLC-811ABuild No. 23031702Hardware ver.: IPC_560B158MPConfig Ver.: v3.1.0.0Firmware Ver.: v3.1.0.1892_23031702Detail: IPC_560B158MPS16E1W0110000001and after update is:Model: RLC-811ABuild No. 23071803Hardware ver.: IPC_560B158MPConfig Ver.: v3.1.0.0Firmware Ver.: v3.1.0.2473_23071803Detail: IPC_560B158MPS16AF0E1W011000000I don't know why this update is not public yet, maybe it is beta / testing firmware version.I will not post the firmware file, if You are having issues with Your RLC-811A camera, best option is to contact Reolink customer support via email at address support(at)reolink(dot)com
@bojan_341047114871001 Thanks to provide feedback. This is what I tell members. Submit your requests to support and they will definitely help. They normally reply within 24 hours. I even get replies during weekend.That fw was released on 18th July.
@bojan_341047114871001 thanks bro but I just gave up. Figured out the vehicle on parking mode always would record so just set to record motion and people only. As for the night vision I dont even remember what the problem was
