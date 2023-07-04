Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hi all, The new APP v4.38 has been released. This version mainly optimizes Time Lapse functions and some UI. You could download the new APP via the Google play store/Apple APP Store.Note: The APP adopts a grayscale release strategy so that the update time will differ in different regions. Simply meaning that it takes some time to arrive in your app store.Android APP Link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bY3DwXdl7BgD6MyA1qbx4BcPQk1pCncz/view?usp=sharingWhat's new:1. Enhanced time-lapse feature (Android)●Improved overall performance and stability of time-lapse photography on Android.2. UI Optimization：●Added a new light mode to the preview page and made UI adjustments.●Modified the UI for PTZ (Pan-Tilt-Zoom) controls.●Added a more intuitive network status icon to the device info display. To better differentiate network connections.Leave a comment if you have any questions.Updated: The notification issue is fixed in this APP version. Download link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bY3DwXdl7BgD6MyA1qbx4BcPQk1pCncz/view?usp=sharing
@reolink-fiona And now we have the 2.4G/5G WIFI selection as depicted below.Personally I would have expected additional features as requested by customers. Any other changes made to the code so we will do more specific tests.
@reolink-fiona in this new application there is a problem that in the previous version (4.37.6) worked very well. It's the following, in the notification sound, you could choose a personalized sound that we had on the phone. in this new application even choosing a custom sound, that same sound does not play and only plays the sound that we have predefined as general notification of the cell phone. I think you could see what's going on, it's an important thing to be able to distinguish a sound from the reolink app from the other apps on the phone. Thanks (samsung s23+ updated)
Hi!Where can I get older version of the iOS app? Since updates for some of the newer devices (Fisheye / Doorbell) my iPad that I have used for years with 100% reliability is having some real issues.I have the iPad dedicated to running the iOS Reolink app which has my NVR as the only device. I run this in 4 screen view, three E1 Pros and a Lumus. Prior to the latest updates (that were force updates I must add) the feeds slowly drift from live, settling about 20-30 seconds out. This is worse for the Lumus camera, that I used to use to see who was at the front door, which lags out after about an hour and is typically 10-15 seconds behind.I have tested the iOS app with another, newer, iPad that I have and that drifts too. What I really need is to get back to the last stable version for iPad as that really was a great application for my needs. I used to run this iPad 24/7 for months on end without any lag or drift.Can you post up some links for off-app store installs please? v4.32.1 would be ideal, but even v4.35.0 may be unaffected. Sorry I don't know the last good version I used, as I'd rarely update the app and since it was working, never had to.Thanks!
@reolink_349195110404230 Email Reolink support and they shall provide.
@reolink_349195110404230 after this update only the iPad can connect to our 6 cameras. we are away from home for an extended period so no idea what to do
This sounds like an exciting update! The enhanced time-lapse feature and UI optimizations seem promising
