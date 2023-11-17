Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I have 2 Macs each running Ventura 14.1.1One is a MacPro 2019 w/ Intelother is MacBook Pro with M1 chip--I have the macOS Reolink application - the recent update to 8.13.1 and I have two major issues1 - most of the time with I QUIT the Reolink application it actually crashes and I get "The Reolink has unexpectedly quit" and do I want to report, reopen or ignore. Not a big irritation as I was done with the app but this is a NEW issue due to the update.2 - I have a Reolink Floodlight (no camera) and the new app say "This device is not supported yet" - what happened???3 - Due to an issue with a DoorBell POE sending me 40 "motion detected" emails an hour I did a factory reset. On the laptop I then provided the required new password. Not I cannot get signed into the DoorBell POE on my MacPro. Says password not correct. I already DELETED it from the Reolink App on the MacPro. The app then sees it but still won't allow me to sign in.None of these were issue with the previous release of the Reolink application for macOSPlease advise.
