Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi I'm getting a connection failed when loging onto the camera from the mobile app. A few of my friends are having the same issue with their cameras too. Is there a system problem?Thanks
same here new Reolink on Android APP is [censored] ! heavy connection issues !
Sorry for the inconvenience. Could you please submit this problem to https://reolink.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new? We need to check some details with you.
Cynthia, I'm sure you are very, very sorry for the inconvenience, but the reality is that telling Support about any serious issue is useless. Days ago I wrote about my cameras had suddenly disappeared from the app and were replaced with "My Device" ones (that is, inexplicably all configuration was lost). I told Support about it and all I got was "it is a known problem" and "R&D said they will fix it in the future" (!). Maybe related to this thread, last weekend I was unable to connect the cameras using the iOS app in a WiFi network, but at least I could use 4G or a Mac client. I told Support about this, but since then the situation has become worse because now the cameras are unreachable for any mean, 4G, iOS app or Mac client. Moreover, it occurs randomly: last night all worked fine again (for 4G at least), but this morning all is failing again, some cameras connect but not others, with no clear pattern. In the meantime the app now tells me that I can register the products (again?) to get the extended guarantee (!!). Last but no least, one camera seems to detect motion on time only in the right side of view field. Any person walking in the left area is "detected", so to speak, when his foot is already disappearing at the left margin of the picture. Support response? "It might be the normal performance of this camera" (!!!). A "half camera" I would say. So you are sorry, but I'm angry and disappointed because all the time wasted trying to get solutions or, at least, good answers to so many issues.
For connection issues, because we don't know your camera model, we have no way to give specific suggestions here. Can you continue to contact our Support team? We will do our best to solve this problem for you.
Me and my partner are having the same problem. We have an A7 Samsung Android and an iphone 6 Apple operating systems. Please can you buy some phones that are Android and Apple OS and start trying to recreate this issue and put up some helpful solutions we can try.Can you tell the community here how big a problem this is i.e. how many users is it affecting and which phones are they using and what are you advising them to do.
@mgtx16_393902820163760 Hi there, the connection may be affected by many factors like the internet, camera system, and so on. It is not a big issue that happened suddenly. We have different phones with Android and IOS to test. We will try to make the connection better with more tests. Could you please tell us more details about your problem? What's your camera model? You can try to change your internet to another wifi or 4G. You can also try to reset your camera to clear the camera system. This is the guide to reset the camera. https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360007520053-How-to-Reset-Reolink-Cameras
Are there any solutions for this. It’s happened for my cameras this week. Connection failed. First it was one camera now it’s all 4!!
Could you please contact our support at support@reolink.com to troubleshoot? They will help you solve the problem as soon as possible.
My camera's lost connection to this week. While my wifi is ok.
@faasio82_480971996033257 You can try to reset your camera and try again. Or you can try to change to 4G in your phone to check the connection.
3 years on and it seems to be the same issues arising. I have recently bought a Reolink Go PT Plus with a supported Vodafone SIM card, I’ve had none stop connection issues, rarely I get connection straight away but most of the time I do not get connection at all resulting in not being able to use the camera. It’s not a cheap camera either so extremely disheartened and disappointed to say the least. I also fully charged it 2 days ago and it’s already on 11% battery, I’ve only been on it for a few minutes a handful of times.
@user_786433971007667_786433971007667 You need to check the 4G coverage. If it is draining the battery then you may have trigger on any motion. Try to disable it and allow AI objects.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!