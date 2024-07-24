Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Re: App update7/23/2024 it has been a couple days since the update, I thought they would have put a NEW update to Fix this, But Nope! as soon a I change the Stream that camera Locks up! the time fizzes, you can't zoom in or out! you have to click to another camera and then you can click back and it's ok. I whish I could go back to the previse ver. How about allowing us to have All the Cameras set to clear or Best Res. and I don't have to change it!!!! Doug
@doug_287588879077543 Just use the scroll wheel on the mouse and you can zoom in and out. You can download a previous version using the following.https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.16.8_0.exehttps://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.15.7.exehttps://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.15.6.exehttps://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.14.2.exeWhen using the Windows client from an external network, the stream always default to FLUENT when you open any camera live view. This is because they are using 3rd party service (Azure/AWS) to forward the media from the camera to the client. The bandwidth is not infinite.Note that we have requested support several times to leave the stream setting as set by the user even when using the client on an external network. You may email support on support @ reolink . com and endorse your request.
Just updated my Windows 7 Client to 8.16.8. This version cannot display video from any camera. Watermarks are gone. Every camera window is blank.The Client log file (p2pc_mem.txt) has the same fail entry for each camera:Q fail:r=-3,h=0,c=0.5.11.16 'h' is the camera number. What do the 'r' and 'c' numbers indicate?Have to go back to a previous version-Rick
