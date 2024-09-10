Reolink updates
Just an alert for those having issues with the new client auto update. looks like the link was incorrect for version 8.17.6 in the client.Heres the latest version I have found:https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.17.5_0.exe
For those needing older PC versions, Ill try post a few download links here so anyone can refer back:V8.16.8 https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.16.8_0.exeV8.15.7 https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.15.7.exeV8.14.2 https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.14.2.exeV8.11.0 https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.11.0.exehttps://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012466173-All-Reolink-Client-Versions/?_gl=1*1y5h58x*_ga*MTQ2Nzk5NTUyNS4xNzIwOTg3NTI3*_ga_KMVBVF6ES5*MTcyNTk5NzU5My42My4xLjE3MjU5OTg0OTQuMC4wLjA.
