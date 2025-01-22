Reolink updates
With a powerful built-in 20,000mAh battery, the Altas PT Ultra features provides uninterrupted performance even during the coldest, darkest months. Thanks to the remarkable battery life, the camera can work up to 500 days in standard Motion Trigger (PlR) Mode.
Don’t let freezing winter become the hindrance of monitoring your property, check more details here:
https://reolink.club/APU-COM2501
@reolink-oskar I have been testing/evaluating the Argus PT Ultra Motion Tracking version. I am curious, with the negligible price difference between the Altas and the Argus, why did Reolink decide to test motion tracking in the Argus? The Altas seems like an easy upgrade choice if you want motion tracking.
@chopstix eh... it is not Atlas but Altas. The objectives of this cam are being CX, having a higher battery capacity and able to provide pre event detection recording. I think this is the first on the market to provide this pre recording. WELL DONE.
