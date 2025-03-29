Reolink updates
@joseph_1979 @big_ted I report here the useless conversation I had via email with the useless and incapable technical assistance27 mar 2025, 21:51 GMT+8 I just discovered that both the Rlc-511wa with firmware version v3.1.0.4381_2411301864 and the e1 zoom hardware version IPC_566SD664M5MP and latest firmware v3.1.0.4417_2412122178 the notification sounds are not emitted as for other cameras from the speaker that manages the hands-free of the cell phone, but very slightly only from the speaker that is used in a normal call by placing the ear. Making rollback for RLC-511wa I have lost Animal AI Recognition feature added and for e1-zoom new function Crying Sound Detection and privacy mode added. Also, on latest windows client Crying Sound Detection and privacy mode added are not present in the program. Also, Rlc-511wa wifi bar signal is very low. Please avoid listing the usual useless stupid tests to do because I know them all and they are useless. Instead, inform the right people so that they can solve these serious problems. I paid for the cameras and they must work correctly, and if faulty firmware is released it is certainly not my fault. Don't make fun of me as usual, but solve it, thanks. Kindly RegardsJL 29 mar 2025, 00:47 GMT+8 Dear Marco, Thank you for contacting Reolink! This is Gary from Reolink Support Team. I apologize for the inconvenience you're experiencing with your RLC-511WA and E1 Zoom cameras. I understand your frustration, and I assure you that we take your concerns seriously. Let me address the issues you've reported: We kindly request that you provide the following details to enhance our understanding of the situation: 1. The specific model of your mobile phone that is experiencing the notification sound problem. 2. The version of the Reolink app currently installed on your device. 3. The version of the Reolink Client you are using on your Windows system. We appreciate your understanding as we strive to resolve these matters. We will keep you informed about our progress and any potential solutions. 4. We strongly advise updating the cameras once more. Keeping your Reolink devices current with the latest firmware is essential for achieving optimal performance, accessing enhanced features, and ensuring security improvements. Thank you for your kind understanding and looking forward to your reply. Have a nice day. Best Regards, Reolink Support Team-Gary Marco 29 mar 2025, 00:54 GMT+8 I don’t want as always lost time . I have made firmware rollback on the two camera and push notification now work again. End of transmission JL 29 mar 2025, 01:40 GMT+8 Dear Marco, Thanks for your kind reply. I am glad to hear that you were able to resolve the issue on your own and that the push notifications for the cameras are operational again! It's always great when users can find solutions independently. If you ever have more questions or run into any other concerns in the future, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. We're always here to help. Kindly let me know if there are any further inquiries or issues that need to be resolved, or if I may proceed with closing the ticket. Thanks for your cooperation and patience. Have a nice day. Best Regards, Reolink Support Team-Gary Marco 29 mar 2025, 01:52 GMT+8 I wonder if you read the emails or not. The latest versions have buggy firmware and to solve it I had to give up new features of both the e1-zoom and the Rlc-511wa. From how he answers me with extreme superficiality I understand that in Reolink they only hire incompetent people because his duty would be to report these problems to the right people. If Reolink continues like this it will lose a lot of customers and there is a lot of competition on the market. JL 29 mar 2025, 06:37 GMT+8 Dear Marco, Thanks for your kind reply. We deeply regret that we fell short of meeting your expectations in this regard. We understand your frustration and disappointment with our customer support, and we take this matter very seriously. While we regret the inconvenience you've encountered, we're pleased to hear that you were able to resolve the issue on your own. However, we acknowledge that your journey with our brand hasn't been smooth, and we want to assure you that we are working diligently to enhance our customer support processes to prevent such delays in the future. Should you have any further questions, or concerns, or require assistance in the future, please don't hesitate to reach out to us. Once again, we apologize for the inconvenience you've faced, and we appreciate your understanding as we work to improve our services. Thank you for your patience and for giving us the opportunity to assist you. Have a nice day. Best Regards, Reolink Support Team-GaryListen to me JL of these stupid and useless copy and paste received from what should be technical assistance equal to this, I have plenty to sell and I don't know what to do with them. I can send you the same sentences that you copy and paste that other colleagues of yours have already sent me. Advise your bosses that they must have more imagination because when users talk to each other and in forums the truth always comes out and if the sentences are always the same Reolink just makes a bad impression and that's it. I thank you for not having done anything as always (apart from a few rare exceptions from some other agents) but this is the poor quality standard of Reolink.
@mamymam2013_465350299701478 I have also been reporting this change to the support replies. I used to get everything resolved straight away but the last few requests have had terrible replies such as this. All we can do is continue to place feedback and hope that Reolink takes it on board. It really is a bad look for the business.
@mamymam2013_465350299701478 In my last requests I have been through this. For me it seems that the front support is AI based. Irrelevant questions and email not read. To update a firmware I sent 5 emails. Previously in one email I got the fw pushed to my UID.I have already expressed this to support. It's up to them to improve.
