Reolink Updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2025!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
New PC client was release V8.19.5Have added to download list- https://community.reolink.com/topic/14683/client-update?post_id=35041&_=1754201931382I have also request a change log for what has updated.
@big_ted There are issues with this client. Horrible fonts, audio level, config wheel for ethernet connected cams disappeared, flipping between stretched and not-stretched mode, slower, etc. Downgraded to previous version. I don't know who tested this client before launching it.
@big_ted yeah like you said, would be nice for a changelog!
So my reply from support:The update v8.19 for the Reolink Windows Client is mainly used to be compatible with Reolink professional series, like the camera model RP-PCB8M. And it fixed the wrong text/explanation for the "Record audio" option, as this option applies to the recording feature only for some of the models.Hopefully a new version will get released without the bugs/problems created with this version too.For the Mac people, I have been advised a new Mac version is due to be released shortly too.
@big_ted @joseph_1979 I ask myself, how can anyone want to launch and sell professional products if the client doesn't support them or creates problems? Do they want to continue having the client apps and firmware managed by underpaid, inexperienced amateurs? I'd say it's a terrible image, and they certainly don't gain any reputation. Are we hoping for a new version? Christmas isn't that far away.
@mamymam2013_465350299701478 We have already shown our concerns and forwarded suggestions of what we need and how to improve. We also offered our support to test subject to our availability since we have our commitments. But we can allocate free time slots as we find here to assist based on our experience and skills. Recall that we are customers like you and we do not have access to any specific documentation other than what is available on the Internet.
The fonts are truly horrible. I thought it was just me so came here to check because I couldn't remember what the previous version was like.I hope they get it fixed and unless someone was complaining about it why change it. It was the first thing I noticed when the programmed opened.Please change it back.Thanks,Jeffery
This client is complete and utter garbage and you should remove it immediately from your downloads. Do you not test anything? Go ahead and use the client yourselves with a fisheye camera in multi view and tell me if you think that should be sent to the general public.Please invest some time and money in QC in your coding. It is at time horrible, and this is coming from someone who supports MS products for a living.
@user_927354354163955_927354354163955 It's TRUE!!!!!!!!!!!!
@user_927354354163955_927354354163955 I went through this when I used Arlo products. Arlo would release updates that attempted to fixed some problems but broke other things which created more problems. I have not tried the new update since I'm on a mac so I cannot personally give any opinions of the new Windows update. I certainly hope Reolink doesn't follow the footsteps of Arlo when it comes to releasing software updates. I'm looking forward to a new mac desktop update... It certainly needs one.
PC Client V8.19.5 downloaded and installed. No problem. Windows 11 PC 16 GB ram wifi 6.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!