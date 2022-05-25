Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hello! I'm trying to download from Reolink Windows client a video (2h long, from 7:40-10:00 am). I always used "cut" option, it gives me best result. But now when I use cut and then download selected video length, it always freezes at 87% done, and client goes black, unresponsive. Is this a bug or am I doing something wrong?
@yoco007_164526624891019 What's your Client version? Do you always meet this 87% freeze problem whatever length you download? You can tell me more.
@reolink-fiona windows client version is 8.7.3. I tried multiple times, and it always gets stuck at 87%.I tried the same thing on NVR, and there I got 4 or 5 mp4 files. Is this normal? Can't I cut only as one mp4 file? Is there something in the settings I missed?
I am also having the same issue and it happens whether I use Low or High quality mode. The low quality shows it only has to save 570mb so I don't see that being very taxing. I also have version 8.7.1 of the client and v3.0.0.148_21100910 of the NVR with hardware H3MB18.
@gterplan_285718243709107 We have a new Client version v8.7.3. You can have a try and test. We will also have a new version 8.8 soon. Please stay tuned for our announcement.You can download the Client here, App & Client - Reolink.
Same problem. Just tried 8.8.2 (previously 8.7.1) and it's much worse actually. I used to be able to download a single 1hr segment then restart the app and download another. Now I can't get past 4% downloading any segment. Please fix this.
@user_638479359111285_638479359111285 There is the 8.10beta version which I am using and so far just a few minor issues. But never tried to download files greater than 700MB. It could be the client stopped acknowledging the data packets (1350 bytes) sent by the camera. In the ack you can see the block number (2 bytes). Can you capture a wireshark trace and sent it to Reolink support so that they will see why the file download failed? Sent the last part as the initial shall contain the credentials (encrypted) :).I guess you are on the same WIFI network as the cams which shall present less problems. What's the max download speed when the file is being transferred?
I am having the same issue with a 1h15m clip, just stops recording, sometimes the app will go grey in the background, other times it doesn't.Client version 8.8.4.
@antastico_651941844185152 After multiple hours of trying, I finally got it to download the whole clip however, total size reported in the program says 3.95gb but it's split into 4 files, 1.95gb, 691mb, 1.75gb and 201mb.Its not as much of an issue for me as I am fine with st*tching them together but I shouldn't have to. I shudder to think how many parts it would be split into if I wanted to download a full day.
@antastico_651941844185152 Did you report this to support? Are you using POE or WIFI cams?
I always try to use the latest window client software. The download freezing first started occurring for me in windows client 8.8.2. It was fixed in the beta beta version 8.10.0-Beta. It's back to freezing again in the latest 8.8.4 version.I wanted stable downloading so I went back to the 8.10.0-Beta version.
Hardware: RLN8-410 N3MB01Firmware: v3.0.0.148_21101146Client: 8.8.5I was also having this issue, so I tried to download direct from the NVR. Unfortunately, there seems to be a bug in the NVR firmware. When I attempt to 'Backup' MP4s to a USB drive, the firmware attempts to split the 3GB file into multiple parts. However, only the first part is created (even though it says 100%, success).I was able to download successfully to USB drive by unchecking the MP4 checkbox. Doing so correctly created multiple .264 files. I then had to use ffmpeg to create .MP4 files from the .264.Maybe this is related to the client having issues? If the NVR firmware is unable to serve MP4 files, it could be.
@shawn-mcgough_652761003406582 Your NVR firmware is rather old. The current version is v3.3.0.226_23031609.
So I can say that I'm also experiencing this. The download is still happening in the background, and it still generates files, but the files are sometimes malformed and all have 840:28:22 as the length of the video and cannot be played back. This seems to happen if a selective clip goes across xx:00 (for example, 01:59 - 02:15)Otherwise, downloading entire hour bundles still work in the background despite the UI not displaying as such.Hope this helps.MAC OS v8.8.5
@dt Try to submit these details to the support on https://support.reolink.com/requests/ Are you running the latest MAC client?
