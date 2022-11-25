Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have received the doorbell yesterday and it's a nice device, I like it. However I have a few issues getting notifications. When someone rings the bell, the chime runs. But to me the idea of a video doorbell is being able to answer it on the phone when I'm not ar home.However I have the PoE doorbell, connected to the 16 channel 4k NVR on the latest firmware. And I haven't been able to get at least notifications for when someone presses the [censored]on. I have enabled the visitor notifications in the app but these are not doing anything. Also I feel like a notification is easy to miss. From a doorbell I expect to be "called" as if I'm having a video call. Lastly, I'm unable to add the video doorbell to the Reolink cloud because I have connected it to the NVR. This kinda sucks because it seems like the cloud adds functionality? I have no way of knowing this because I don't have the right separate PoE injector or a transformator available currently.
@lars_447246396440768 I have the wifi version and whenever a person p[censored]es in front of the camera I get the push notification on my smartphone. In addition, when someone presses the [censored]on I get the push notification as a visitor. Indeed it is easy to miss out notifications especially if one receives other notifications on the smartphone. I did suggest Reolink to add calling feature in addition to push notification and emails. Hopefully one day we will see this implemented.
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 thanks for your reply the rlc810a cameras on my NVR have working push notifications, it's really only the doorbell that's refusing to push (when a visitor presses the [censored]on).I've tried it on both iOS and Android, but maybe I should try the windows app and/or reset the NVR.I did manually update it to the software version of the 17th of November.
I have now also a doorbell Poe installed on a Reolink NVR. I can confirm the issues. The doorbell is currently just a camera for the NVR, no additional options or features. If someone rings I only get sound of the doorbell, but no push notifications as you would expect.Currently a big disappointment on the software side.It would also be great, if a doorbell has it’s own options and not share the push notifications like a general camera in the NVR. I don’t want a push notification when somebody just walks by or is in the backyard. I want it when somebody actually rings the doorbell.Please fix this asap! Currently a Reolink POE doorbell is just a doorbell and a camera.
@pleijers_588217073831983 I have the same issue. Doorbell is recognized just as a camera. If I try to manually add it by scanning the QR code on the back, I get a "connection failed" error message.NVR firmware is updated to latest version. I also reset it to default settings and also reset the doorbell many times, but it gets added automatically as camera to the NVR and each attempt to manually add it as doorbell is failing.
@pleijers_588217073831983 - Yes, this is quite dumb. I'm a big Reolink fan, but they clearly oversold this device. I realize it's their first doorbell, and we all waited a while for them to thankfully get this far, but it's quite frustrating that so many poorly-made doorbell cameras are farther along than Reolink.Reolink, you gotta get this squared-away ASAP. Just a software update should do it. Give us the features needed for notifications only for the doorbell... and a streamlined way to answer/respond to them from the notification... Or better yet, make it a phone call when the [censored]on is pushed like every other manufacturer out there for the last 10 years.
I finally got the answer from Reolink support.The Reolink NVR is NOT COMPATIBLE with ALL Reolink NVRs, despite what they claim on their website.The Doorbell can work as camera and record the video on ALL Reolink NVRs, but the Doorbell functionalities are limited to the newest Reolink NVRs.I have RLN8-410-E H3MB16 and the Doorbell is only compatible with H3MB18/N2MB01/N3MB01/N5MB01/N6MB01/N7MB01.Support told me that to make it work I need an additional POE switch/injector. But it is not fair. This was never highlighted anywhere and it is adding additional costs.Reolink, sorry, but you really messed up this time, and I'm not happy about this.
hello,received today, i try and the doorbell just ring, nothing happened on the phone...any notification....really Reolink??? its not a doorbell, its just a camera! with 20fps!i have a nvr N3MB01 but the doorbell isnt act as what it is made for : a video doorbell...Should i unplug from Nvr and connect it to poe swich and then it will be a real doorbell? i mean a doorbell who open video on my phone when a visitor push the [censored]on? so disappointed by this doorbell, its not professionnal, any doc before sell the product...2 month to ship the product...really bad work Reolink...
@olive_608518832963622 This NVR N3MB01 needs to upgrade the firmware to latest version. Please download it from this link:https://reolink.com/us/download-center/ And we are collecting your valuable feedback and suggestions to prepare for the next improvement. We have planned to add functions to the next doorbell update, such as call function, being compatible with more functions of smart home products like Google [censored]istant/Alexa. Stay tuned.
@reolink-fiona I have the wifi doorbell version and it will not allow me to add the device to the cloud plan. When I tap on "Add", it gives me the error "Add failed" Is there a fix for this?
If I had one suggestion for the doorbell; would to add or change the notification sound when someone rings the the bell specifically. My notifications are getting lost from other reolink cameras detecting the person before they get the opportunity to ring the bell.That was the one good thing about having a reolink camera system with a Ring doorbell. Having a separate app to answer when people push the [censored]on, and the different notification sound for different events.
I received my doorbell camera yesterday and I am mostly happy with it except for the behavior of push notifications. I get notifications on my iPhone when the camera detects a person and when the [censored]on is pressed, however I only want to get notified when the [censored]on is pressed and not for every motion event. I still want to record motion events so disabling that feature is not an option. Seems like this should be a pretty straightforward change to the iPhone app.Edit: After poking around in the configuration some more, I found how to do what I wanted. In "push notifications"/"schedule" the type of event that is pushed can be selected: "motion", "person", or "visitor" (which happens when someone presses the doorbell). Recording of events is configured separately. I am recording "person" and "visitor" events, but only pushing "visitor" events.
@joe_288178577903748 Wow thank you for your reply. I had the same issue. Was so hard to find out how to receive only notifications when someone pushed the doorbell [censored]on. Next step would be to receive a videocall when someone pushes the doorbell [censored]on.
I have an RLN8-410 with Hardware number N2MB02. Is this compatible with the Doorbell?
@dgordon42_415060065599711 Your NVR is compatible with doorbell and please make sure that your NVR is with the latest firmware version.
@reolink-fiona I have NVR RLN8-410 - will my WI-FI Doorbell work with this? I want to receive notifications without a subscription.
I have the same issue as others where the doorbell press is not sending notifications to the android app. I have the RLN36 NVR running v3.0.0.211_22102136 firmware and a Unifi POE switch connected to my cameras and the doorbell. I have it configured to send push notifications on press enabled for all times. Not sure what else I can do to get it working.
If you integrate the doorbell with home [censored]istant you have loads more Options in terms of when you get a notification, what sound it should make etc.Here's what I did:https://community.home-[censored]istant.io/t/home[censored]istant-and-reolink-doorbell-poe/485857/69?u=quizzicalSo I only get relevant notifications (e.g. not that it detects my wife when she comes home) and the ones for person detected are silent.
We have the same issues as others - our PoE Doorbell is just a camera and a doorbell with no extra functionality.It is running on RLN8-410 hardware number N7MB01.Is it compatible with our NVR? And if yes what can we do to get extra functionality?
Same issue here:RLN8-410, hardware N3MB01, firmware v3.0.0.173_22041117Doorbell acts as a camera only and i get no notificatons on my android app.Can anyone from Reolink please clarify what causes this issue and when it will be resolved?
On Twitter i got this response:
Hi Henny, you will need to upgrade your NVR with the latest firmware here, https://bit.ly/3zNx83Z. You are running a rather old firmware on your NVR, which doesn't support the doorbell and its smart features.Also, make sure that the Android app is updated to ver. 4.35 or above.
After I manually upgraded the NVR the doorbell is working properly. I thought that I was running the latest firmware because the NVR said so when I checked for new updates. But on the site above a new firmware was available...
M[censored]ive disappointment with the new PoE doorbell I just received. After watching an countless Youtube shills promoting the doorbell (and waiting nearly a year more before it became available), not one of them mentioned this is NOT a proper video doorbell. This device is nothing more than a camera with a [censored]on to trigger an indoor chime. It's possible to setup phone notifications via email or the app but these are wholly insufficient. They are delayed too much to be useful. A custom sound helps on the phone but these are missed when on silent. Even in the best circumstances when you are immediately aware of the notifications, you have to fumble with the phone to get a live view & converse with the visitor. By this time, most visitors are gone.
Same issues here, just received my wifi doorbell 2 days ago. I can't believe it doesn't call you when someone presses the [censored]on. a push notification really isn't enough. I work from home and am missing deliveries. I really wish I had known that this key feature was missing
Also received the doorbell a couple of days ago and installed it (PoE via my NVR), but it's just a camera now.I have RLN16-410 (H3MB02) and after searching I came across this topic. Will there be a firmware update in the future for this device so I can get notified when someone is pressing the doorbell?
I for one will be sending an invoice for wasting my time in me putting up the db camera, its just a [censored] camera with a chime and a [censored]on to ring the chime and send a notification saying door bell was pressed. I wasted money on 2 of the cameras plus wasted money on other things just to install the [censored] thing (old house over 120 years old). so will be invoicing for my time wasted plus cost of things I needed to get to install the useless peice of junk.I would advise everyone who thinks what I and others think in this post to do the same. SEND REOLINK an invoice for your time being wasted on setting the misleading advertised (Doorbell) Camera.Its been 7 months since the OP so this says that they have NO INTENTION to update it to what it should be like. Gets me wondering if all the reviews on this junk was paid reviews.
After not getting smart calls to phone I dream this product as complete waste of time and money. I will re install ring device. Shame on you reolink- I have paid a lot for something that cannot be used. And reviews does not capture this issue. Fake stuff. Shane shame shame
After reading up about the best poe doorbell camera I purchased the reolink and as everyone states above. I'm hugely disappointed. I think reolink thinks a video doorbell is literally just camera with a [censored]on on it.I had an old August camera for about 5 years and I'm now really disappointed that I removed the cabling To go poe, sure the reolink video quality is much better but as far as smart video doorbell features there is nothing. Hopefully I can use home [censored]istant to get myself some actionable notifications at a minimum and I won't hold my breath for proper video calling features any time soon.Wish I found this thread earlier as my experience has been very underwhelming.
@user_788294888542437_788294888542437 Calling feature shall be available with the new firmware which shall be released this month (according to Reolink announcements).
