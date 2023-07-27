Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Dear Reolinkers,we are excited to announce that our call center is now open to serve you better!● Phone number: +1 833-424-0499● Operating hours: Monday to Friday, 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM EST.● Support: English Service Only. Toll-free for US&Canada.At Reolink, we take your satisfaction seriously, and that's why we're actively improving our customer services to ensure you have the best experience possible. So feel free to reach out – we're here to help!
@reolink-lorenz This is an excellent step forward in improving customer service.
@reolink-lorenz Is it posible to receive support via CHAT?
Please fix your cart on your refurbished page. I tried checking out with two different browsers and all I could do was add. I could never view or check out.
So I called at 1:48 PST and no body available?
That's gonna be a VERY expensive phone call
Im trying to pay for cloud service but only PayPal shows as a payment method. how can I pay with a credit card instead?
Would be nice if someone answered the phone. It said 4 minute wait time, however im on hold past 21 minutes. Unacceptable.
Hi, looks like chat isn't working, anyway 2 quick questions:1.) Is there any way to view the Keen Ranger PT feed via a web browser as with the other Reolink cameras? and 2.) Do you have any idea if the feature of setting preset positions will ever come to the Keen Ranger PT? Thanks
BEYOND FRUSTRATINGNO SUPPORT VIA PHONE, EVER, AFTER WELL OVER 100 CALLSTHIS IS A JOKEIf support is important, DO NOT BUY THESE CAMERASIt's a shame, because they work well, when they work.Get your sh*t together!!
Please call me at 585-394-7450 - we would like to submit an order for cameras and we are tax exempt and I do not see how to submit an order without tax being added.Thank youDiane ZimmermanZion FellowshipCanandaigua, NY
I feel like there's a problem going on, right? Since I've been sitting around all day, can someone update me?geometry dash lite
11/03/2023 -- This telephone support is non-existance.. I called at 4pm EST and on hold for 20 minutes, the initial prompt said wait time was 4 mins. Ever telephone support organization gives the same stupid response --"We apologize, we are currently experiencing high call volume". THEN HIRE MORE SUPPORT TECHS than just one person.
@cateyenvr_93875403600038 Better to send an email.
and from Europe is it free ? I make wish for that voeux
@voeux_cartes Only UIFN (+800) may be free depends on the operator. But the numbers listed above are US toll numbers and thence charged as international calls.As stated by Reolink Admin these are free from the US and Canada.
