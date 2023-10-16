Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I'm undecided between a track mix wifi and the new e1 outdoor pro wifi6. I haven't found any reviews yet about the e1 outdoor pro. The track mix is not wifi 6 the other one is. Of course if a track mix wifi 6 version came out it wouldn't be bad. What do you think? I await your opinions. Thank you
Umm, a detailed description of your needs would be a good place to start. Where you want to put it, what you want to see/accomplish with it, etc.
@myreolink_533265780207845 Outside a large terrace, high quality video surveillance.
It's great to see that you're considering your options for a new Wi-Fi system. Choosing between the Track Mix Wi-Fi and the new E1 Outdoor Pro Wi-Fi 6 can be a tough decision, especially without reviews to guide you. I'll try to provide some insights that might help you make a choice:
In summary, the decision should be based on your specific needs and priorities. If you value the latest technology and future-proofing your network, the E1 Outdoor Pro Wi-Fi 6 might be a good choice. However, if you have a positive history with Track Mix and you're satisfied with its performance, sticking with it is also a valid option.Keep an eye out for reviews, user feedback, and updates on the availability of a Track Mix Wi-Fi 6 version if you decide to wait. Your decision should ultimately align with your unique requirements and preferences.I hope this helps you in making your choice. If you have any more questions or need further information, please feel free to ask.
@user_748557889581266_748557889581266 Hi, thanks for your reply. Yes, it is actually difficult to choose. I haven't tried track mix wifi, but it seems like a high-performance and robust camera. The e1 outdoor pro despite the excellent quality and videos I've seen, if you compare it with track mix it seems more like a plastic toy. Of course, if an advanced version of Track Mix came out with WiFi 6 it would be the best. I haven't found any news on this from Reolink. In any case, waiting means delaying the installation, and therefore either I will do this or I will have to decide between the two. At the moment no one has reviewed the e1 outdoor pro on Amazon.
@mamymam2013_465350299701478 I have them both and I would recommend you the Trackmix especially if you shall be enabling the tracking feature. The E1 OD Pro has an issue whereby sometimes it will not return to its guard position and you need to adjust it manually. I did have this issue on the Trackmix but the occurrence is far lower. WIFI 5 or WIFI 6. The cameras don't require high bandwidth and if you don't have a lot of WIFI devices then you won't see much differences. What is needed it a good WIFI coverage at the camera. I have WIFI 5 and all my cameras are WIFI and have no issues of viewing the cameras at high resolution. So based on your requirements go to the specs of each camera and see which one suits you the best,
