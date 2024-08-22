Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Anyone test out the new version of the desktop app yet? i had some issues with the 8.16.08 version so didn't want to update to this new one until i see if anyone else has tested it out yet.
@jing_734911040270566 Thanks for the tip. I just installed it and did some quick tests and so far so good. Will conduct more tests tomorrow.
@jing_734911040270566 I installed this version today and the Client is crashing when I try to switch the live main view (1x1cam) between the cams. It does not happen every time, just random.
Thanks for the tip. Just opened the Windows Client, which prompted "New Version Available". Installed. Seems fine so far.(but then, I had no problems with 8.16.8, either)
@crimp-on_62210811129 This should be included as part of the 'About' in the client. 10 minutes job.Now they have reduced the number of client instances to 3. Previously it was 5. Processor usage ... average 2.5%.@Daisy. Kindly include what has been added, removed and improved in the new Windows client. And it will be nice to have these in the 'About' menu.
The initial positive I see, is my 4 TrackMix's don't startup with a black screen on the live view now...
No issues so far. I have reached out to support for the change log details
I have two PC's almost identical builds that i installed 8.16.10 onto... these are the issues that i am running into.context / System's both using M.2 boot drives which is where the client is installed.Windows 11 Pro on both1 - AMD 5600x CPU's + 5700 XT - 16GB 3200 MT/s2 - AMD 5600x CPU's + 6600 XT - 32GB 3200 MT/sSystem one - first launching the desktop app, the client runs flawlessly, isolating individual camera's, zooming in recordings no issues what so ever... after about 20 - 90 min later / after the system display turns off (NOT sleep mode), seems to be random, moving the mouse to wake the display's, the client looks like it is running fine until you attempt to isolate one of the camera's. This is when the image will distort and stretch, zoom function no longer works and the image will freeze. you are also unable to view recorded footage.System two - 100% identical trigger that causes the issue (first launching the desktop app, the client runs flawlessly, isolating individual camera's, zooming in recordings no issues what so ever... after about 20 - 90 min later / after the system display turns off (NOT sleep mode), seems to be random, moving the mouse to wake the display's, the client looks like it is running fine). However on the second system, when in split mode viewing multiple camera's at the same time the notification indicators, People, Cars, Pets start flashing uncontrollably even with nothing detected in the frame. Isolating any individual camera does not result in distorted / stretched images like on the first system, but it does not allow for zooming within the image or to switch and review playback of footage. Eventually teh image will freeze and stop live playback.If i select the "X" to close the application it will still be running in the background (Viewable in task manager). I will need to end the process before i can start the application again.. upon ending task and starting the desktop client, there are no known / visible issues, it runs just fine.
The only thing that i can find that fixes this is to use any version before 8.16.08.I can screen capture the issue on both systems if the devs would like to see what is occurring... just reach out and i'll be happy to provide logs as well.
