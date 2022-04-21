Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hello,my E1 Outdoor looses several times its Guard Point after tracking a person or pet. So i have to adjust the GP afterwards.Firmware is 3.1.0.804_22012406What can i do to fix this?Greets, Marcus
@marcus @mbzt_424281994174717 For the guard point issue, our tech will help you with the further check. Please submit a request here, Submit a request – Reolink Support.
@reolink-fiona Done
Bonjour,Mon firmware est 3.1.0.804_22012406Même probléme, malgré plusieurs réglage du point de garde, .?
Bonjour @Reolink-Fiona Requête faite.
same problem with my e1, still running v3.0.0.400_210625. How can I upgrade it to the latest firmware ?
@mathieu_526501045481697 Please try to contact our support team and we will help check if there is the latest firmware for the hardware version of your E1 camera. Submit a request – Reolink Support
I am having the same issue.......My E1 Outdoor loses (moves to right) Guard Point (GP) and all Preset Points after tracking a person or pet. So I have to continuously adjust the GP afterward.
@chris-norris270_659249440973712 This is a known issue with the E1 Outdoor wifi and also the E1 Outdoor new POE version. Reolink is aware of it. Some users have reported their E1 Outdoor has guard and reset points drift. See comments here, on Reolink Reddit forum and on YouTube. See LifeHackster's YouTube review of the E1 Outdoor POE version. In my opinion it's a hardware issue not firmware. The camera motor/gears are just not precise enough. I had a E1 Outdoor wifi and it had drift. Overall, It's still a good cam for the money though. I have a 823A. It is better built, no drift, precise. The Trackmix is also a better cam than the E1 Outdoor, no drift. Reolink please tell the truth, be honest, tell customers the E1 Outdoor can have drift problems. Being silent just makes people disappointed who may not buy Reolink cams again! I think all camera brands have released a camera that had hardware or firmware problems. Reolink needs to tell customers in the specs the cam can have drift! I don't think Reolink will fix the difting, it's in the design of the cam. Hope they prove me wrong.
@chris-norris270_659249440973712 I have this E1 OD too and yes the guard position deviates after a number of tracking and one has to re-adjust the guard position manually. So far I didn't get any solution from support and it seems to be a gear issue. My personal opinion.
I am having the same issue on my 2 E1 outdoor 8mp POE Firm. 3.1.0.1856_23030800 got the E1 wifi 5 mp to but this one dont have the guard isue but it also has limited visibility
@jorgensen-henry_551013841555661 Hello Henry, thank you for the feedback. I would recommend that you contact support directly.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new/
@reolink-lorenz thanks for feedback, I have done and tried your support's various suggestions, it goes out of gard point now after a few days on the one that records the most traffic, the other one where there are rare recordings it takes a longer time between it goes out of gard point, the only solution I need to try before RMA is a total reset on the camera, I haven't had time for that yet, but I don't have much hope that it will help either, because it has done it since the beginning when I got it/themIs there anyone in this thread who has tried resetting the camera which has solved the problem ?
Same with E1 Zoom
@mcr_723417275101361 any updates on this? I’m running into a similar issue where the monitor point seems to drift. There’s no reason to have this camera if the PTZ can’t be used without it returning to a central point.
@user_773755215593672_773755215593672 Unfortunately the issue is still being experienced even with the E1 OD Pro (but occurrence is far less). It is rather difficult to eliminate completely through fw upgrades. They have to re-design the gearing mechanism.
Yes, unfortunately this is a problem in the whole E1 series which have the tracking function.I had the e1-Outdor and also the E1-zoom V1 as well as the V2 models with Lan connection and 2 different model series.I did long-term tests here to find out the cause. Unfortunately, I could not find any clues to reproduce it cleanly.The fact is that when there is a lot of tracking traffic, the camera turns completely to the left once a day to the stop.The only thing that helps here is manual calibration, which then only lasts until the next error occurs.The camera itself is good, but only as long as you don't use the tracking function. Actually very unfortunate.But since the error is already known from the previous models, I wonder why nothing was done here in the sensor control. Unfortunately, I don't know the mechanical structure (yet), but I'm about to take the part apart and see where the problem lies. I have a few a*sumptions but I won't know until I disa*semble the part.
@christian Yes, after manual calibration it goes back to its correct gard point which it is set to, if it could be set to automatically do it every day it could be nice but probably an emergency solution.I don't know if this applies to the whole E1 series, my wifi 5 mp hasn't done it yet but it doesn't move very much either as it has a wall on the right side and another E1 8 mp PTZ I have which also doesn't move much is it also more rarely, so it must become imprecise when it has followed people and animals a certain number of times, quite strange because it probably stores the image of the guard point and steers back according to the image, one would think, but maybe it is what degrees guard point is set at it tries to go back to and so there is some inaccuracy every time, mysterious because here it is sometimes just a few degrees off, other times it turns away completely and points towards the wall in the exact opposite direction off guard point
