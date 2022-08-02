Reolink updates
Hi all,New Client v8.8.1 is available for download now. Download via https://bit.ly/3vxpx9r.The v8.8.1 will also include the update in Beta Client v8.8.0. We optimized some features and fixed some bugs from the feedback of our beta test. Thank you so much for all the testers and bug hunters!In the Beta Client v8.8.0, we have added the time-lapse function and hardware decoding first feature to fix some black screen and freeze issues. If you want to know more about these two features, please click the below link to view them. https://community.reolink.com/topic/3746/client-v8-8-0-beta-test-finally-the-time-lapse-function-on-the-client?_=1659434208871 What's New1. Added video thumbnail on Playback download window.This is only available with the standalone camera. The NVR will not able to view the thumbnail in the Client because the device can't pull the image from the NVR device.2. Added new Live View display mode: Vertical two-screen mode.This can help you view TrackMix in a better display way.3. Added Lockscreen Password on Client setting: Lockscreen password required when unlocking Client or Client starts. 4. Adapted Reolink's new products.Improvements:1. A confirmation window will appear when you close the Download or Client window while downloading the videos. The task will be canceled if you confirm to quit.2. Optimized the time-lapse video package strategy: Videos generated by the same time-lapse task will be combined into a time-lapse video.3. Relocate the Fixed Frame Rate setting from the upper to the bottom. The "Default" button won't recover the Fixed Frame Rate setting.4. Optimize the UI of time-lapse and Wi-Fi configuration.5. Optimized the lock screen UI and made it more visible.6. Divided the Audio and Light Setting into two setting pages7. Stretch mode cannot be used when the ratio is bigger than 16:9.8. Remove "Battery Cameras Power-Saving Mode" on the Client settings(only available in Beta Client v8.8.0)Fixed:1. Fixed the bug that the time-lapse video will fail to delete when the task is finished and no new task.2. Fixed the bug that the time-lapse video will download failed when the download directory is not in Local C Drive.3. Fixed the bug that the download progress will flash 100% when upgrading the big time-lapse video.4. Removed some shortcut buttons that may affect the normal use of the Client. 5. Fixed other known bugs.Welcome to leave a comment below if you have any questions or feedback.
@reolink-fiona Updated and so far running well.
@reolink-fiona I appreciate the Vertical two-screen mode. However, it seems not very useful when you have a few cameras to view from Client. Right? In that case, will it be more useful to have picture in picture like screen mode where you have one small windown at the right bottom overlapping the big window (for example, small telephoto window overlapping the wide lens window)?
Helas, under Windows 11 Pro on a new Dell XPS 8720 it does start up, but from the moment I add a camera (doesn't matter whether a 822A, an E1 Outdoor or an E1 Zoom), it shows only a completely gray window without any controls on it, even no close button. I have to cancel the thread to close the window.The last time I tried, I was fast enough to click on the settings icon on the top right before the window grayed out. With the then gray window in the background, it showed me a dialog where I could disable the hardware decoding first setting (an intuition). With that setting off, the client indeed runs normally.There could be a difference between Windows 10 and 11 in handling hardware decoding or something with the GPU (mobile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060). Maybe it would be a good idea to set this setting off by default, so that the client can work normally under any condition, until this is resolv(able/ed).Regards
@transcendence Thank you for pointing this out. To have a further check, you can submit a request here and it can help provide a new case for us. Submit a request – Reolink Support
@reolink-fionaSorry, it is a Dell XPS 9720 of course. I will do so. Regards
It would be nice to add the option of choosing a which graphics card use reolink client... I Have 2 Gpus in my notebook GPU0 is Intel and GPU1 is Nvidia GPU1 is faster but reolink client use GPU0
@dg I have forwarded your request to the team to see if there are any possibilities.
Any updates on when we would be able to control the Fixed Frame Rate setting for camera connected to the NVR?
@chicagocctv_597418497704047 the nvr firmware was updated last week - frame rate sorted
@ashall3n_532259310379259 Im on N3MB01, firmware 3.0.0.159. Haven't seen an updated yet. It is kind hard to know when the download center doesn't have the NVR firmware section yet. Apparently there is a v3.0.0.198 out there so I messaged support
I keep reverting back to 8.5.2, as any update since then the image when viewing via my Win 11 PC on a 32" 2k monitor is blurry and looks like I need glasses. (All set to the highest 2560*1920 resolution of the RLC-510WA) The image via my Synology NAS doesn't change so it's not the FW for the camera but the software for the client.As soon as I reinstall 8.5.2 the image is clear again.
@carlcallighan_445636075892878 Can you check the stream mode setting? If you double-click the screen, you can check if you set it to clear mode. If it remains the same, you can try to disable the hardware-decoding setting in the Client setting.
Is the v8.81 download just for a NVR client or for an iphone app as well ?
@caselman63_586946149171226 V8.8.1 is the windows/mac clientIOS and android app have different versions, but they have also been updated if you check your device app store.
Bonjour est bravo pour le time lapse, très attendu pour ma part. Cependant lors de la création d une time lapse avec des cameras DUO 4g seul un channel est prise en compte. Il serait intéressant que la time lapse prenne les deux en même temps car c'est l'objectif d'avoir un grand champs de vision ou avoir le choix channel 1 ou 2. Bonne continuationHello is congratulations for the time lapse, highly anticipated for my part. However, when creating a time lapse with DUO 4g cameras, only one channel is taken into account. It would be interesting for the time lapse to take channel 1 and 2 because it is the objective to have a large field of vision or to have the choice of channel 1 or 2. Good luck
@noel_515314694811851 Thank you for your test and feedback. I will record down this request.
@reolink-fiona have you had any feedback so that the time lapse function takes the 2 lenses of a 4g duo cam? The function no longer appears in the IOS application is this normal? TX
I am very impressed with this new client after a short time using it. wordle unlimited
New version 8.8.2 already out for downloadhttps://reolink.com/us/software-and-manual/?utm_source=Community&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=CLIENT8.8.0
@Reolink-Fiona In the client (at least for MacOS), the "Check Updates" feature doesn't work. I have 8.7.1 installed, but the Check Updates feature says "This is the most current version available." Clearly not the case if 8.8.2 is available.
