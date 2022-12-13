Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, y'all, New RLC-823A/RLC-523WA tracking beta 4.0 firmware come! Thank you for all your feedback before. Our tech is trying their best to optimize the tracking firmware to better suit your need. Download beta firmware via http://bit.ly/3FomPr0 We are here to listen. What's new:1. Added auto-tracking horizontal range. (Only for APP/Web.)Web/APP: Alarm settings->Tracking horizontal range Tracking range means that you can set up the left/right limit to define the range of the auto-tracking. We will add the display of the left/right position when adjusting the position in the future update. 2. Added the auto-tracking schedule. (Only for APP/Web.)Web/APP: Alarm settings->Tracking schedule 3. Added the time settings to stop tracking and returning to the monitor point after the object stops and disappears. (Only for APP/Web) 4. Optimized AI model and multi-objective tracking experience.ln the previous firmware, when tracking multi-target, the original target may shift from the original one to another, resulting in tracking the wrong target. We have optimized this kind of situation in this beta firmware. 5. Added preview images in Preset point. (PTZ) 6. Updated Web UI and added adaption to the above setting.
@reolink-fiona not working on iPhone
@robert-leyzerovich_519547077562499 Upgrade to the latest App version(4.35.0.9) first. Then try again.
I've been waiting for the official release for new firmware for the RLC-523WA. I don't really like using beta firmware. This beta firmware has been in beta for 9 months. This beta started in March 2022. How is that possible?Last official release firmware was January 2022. V3.1.0.804_22011511_V1.0.0.30Is this close to coming out of beta?
Will you provide more in formation please ? so I can identify
@user_3377047 We are continuously optimizing the effects of its functions, and we will release the official firmware when all optimized functions are stable. We will notify here to let you know as soon as there is an official release.
Thanks for this update, I hope the camera will be more efficient on detection with this new firmware
HI I have upgraded the firmware on my RLC-823A to version V3.1.0.1584_22120968_V1.0.0.30 and rebooted my NVR.I have also updated the Android app and also the direct web app and windows app. There are no options for Horizontal Range showing.Am I missing some thing? as I cannot find it, thank you.
@martin-kistell_73972976554167 Same
@robert-leyzerovich_519547077562499 I don't have an NVR. On my Android phone app I touched Detection Alarm...in next window I turned on Auto Tracking...below auto tracking are options which includes the tracking limits for left/right. I also have Windows client app on my computer but I don't see it there yet..version 8.8.2.
Thanks for the beta,I uploaded it as christmas gift to my RLC823A.Lets see how it works.Ive seen in the original FW issues that when I use the Paan funktion the CAM find cars ( again because they are parked )Is this normal? Or fixed in the firmware?Is this topic are usefull for other bugs or features with the cam?Or only for the Auto tracking ?
@user_635300470997033_635300470997033 Bonjour,Idem pour moi , j’ai le même problème , la camera détecte les véhicules garé qui ne sont pas en mouvement a chaque changement de preset en patrouille.j’ai réglé la sensibilité = 4 + délai = 3 secondes pour désactivé les alarmes intempestives mais la détection de mouvement véhicule = 1 sur 10.En cas de détection la camera stop la patrouille et reste en position , obligé de réactivé la patrouille a chaque détection.:déçu: J’espère vraiment que le prochain firmware règlera le problème...
I'm not sure if this is a continuing bug or newly introduced with beta 4.0 but the Windows app 8.8.2 doesn't show the WiFi symbol under the settings "gear" for my 2 RLC-523WA units even though they are WiFi connected (only).
Is there a possibility to activate tracking during the preset tour?
@pierluigi-manetti_446552592531696 We have a plan to implement this feature. Please wait patiently.
What it should read in Firmware Version?`That it is really beta 4.0?
@mikkoim_385349357375663 This hasn't yet been released in public and so must be a beta version. The last stable official firmware is 989.
Hi Reolink team,Thank you for continuously updating the firmware, that's one of the reasons why I purchased a Reolink Camera.Some feedback and improvement points from my side for future firmwares :
@user_678650289467538_678650289467538 lets hope Reolink does some of these soon! Waiting for improved tracking and security updates.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!