Hi guys!You may be curious about how ColorX works to generate full-color images even in extremely dark environments. ColorX technology is primarily driven by two powerful components, the F/1.0 aperture, and the 1/1.8’’ super image sensor. Plus the powerful ISP technology, the image color can be more vivid.
Larger aperture sizes(smaller f/x number) result in more light in your camera lens. Compared with the most common use F/2.0 aperture, the F/1.0 aperture allows 4 times light captured. This is the first important step to help the camera well perform in low light conditions.
A larger sensor area can gather more lights after the light is in. The 1/1.8’’ sensor sensing area increased by 115% compared with the 1/3’’ sensor.
ISP( Image Signal Processor) is also an essential part of the ColorX technology. With the advanced ISP technology, we can enhance the image color to make it more vivid.In a word, the large aperture, highly sensitive image sensor along with the powerful ISP technology allow the ColorX camera to capture more stunning full-color nighttime images.CX410 will be the first beast with ColorX! What other kinds of cameras would you want with the ColorX technology? Let me know if you have any thoughts! Buy CX410 now: https://bit.ly/43rKiCn#ColorX #ReolinkCX410 #TrueColorNightVision
@reolink-fiona im curious what sort of distance the colorx will work to?
@big_ted Depending on ambient light. You can see very far unlike the camera that relies on IR light. I am replacing some of my IR based cameras with CX410 which includes TrackMix. You can search CX410 on YouTube which should give you some idea.
I see that there are currently trials of a new CX810 ColorX 4K 8MP PoE Camera. Are there any timescales for when this might be released worldwide?I'd love to be able to potentially replace all of my RLC-810A's (I have 6 of them) with these cameras, if they prove successful in the trials.
@colin-grimshaw_430254205366491 I suggest you to submit your request to Reolink support.
@colin-grimshaw_430254205366491 where the leaks at
