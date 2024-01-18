Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi all,Reolink App v4.43 is here! Exciting features like Calling via Doorbell Ring and Motion Track are included!Download now on Google Play or the Apple Store, or click the link: https://reolink.club/APP443-COMNote: The APP adopts a grayscale release strategy so that the update time will differ in different regions. Simply meaning that it takes some time to arrive in your app store.See What's New:
A much-requested feature brought to life! Receive calls on your phone when someone rings your doorbell!*Firmware update required
Customize notification ringtones for each device. Doorbells can now set Alarm ringtones and Visitor ringtones separately.*Firmware update required
Easily identify triggered event types on the playback progress bar. Added white dots for quick navigation by clicking.
As teased in our CES 16MP post, this new feature will be introduced in more detail soon. Stay tuned!
Beta feature alert! Privacy masks now support synchronized movement with the image, covering the masked area even if it pans & tilts to other places. Up to 4 position masks are supported on certain models.
Reduced app memory usage with a revamped loading animation.
All ears to your feedback!
@reolinkshayla Wonderful. When shall we get the doorbell firmware update pls?
@reolinkshayla Do you know which firmware version is required?Im currently running V3.0.0.2555_23080702 which i dont know is officially released yet?
Firmware update required But no Firmware in the Download Centre lol
@user_746623229407444_746623229407444 lol, it's the typical Cart before the Horse with Reolink.
This is ridiculous they release the app 4.4.3 and give us new Exciting features for the doorbell and tell us *Firmware update required* but don't release Firmware update this is madness
Redit Reolink Admin
Hi, the new doorbell firmware will be released in February. Stay tuned.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!