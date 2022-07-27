Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hello to all the RLC-823A & RLC-523WA users, We have received feedback from some users that sometimes the vertical auto-tracking doesn’t work properly. For this issue, our engineers have modified the firmware to improve the performance of this feature. Before the official release of the new firmware, to ensure that the camera can work better in the different working environments, we would like to have the beta firmware test in our Community. If you have encountered any issues with the vertical tracking feature, you can join our beta test. We will continue to optimize the feature according to your feedback. Download it here. (Updated: Guard point Issue is solved)RLC-523WA: https://bit.ly/3ICtGfMRLC-823A: https://bit.ly/3JDQGN1 Any feedback is welcome. You can also provide some videos for us to check. ----------------------------------------------------------------New Update:You can check the new beta firmware at this link, https://community.reolink.com/topic/3830/beta-test-rlc-823a-rlc-523wa-beta-firmware-with-new-tracking-strategy.
@reolink-fiona Thank you. I will try the updated firmware on the 823A.
@mdunning_323765759099098 Thank you for your work! Any feedback is welcome.
@reolink-fionaHello,i have download the firmware for the RLC-823A because i have the problem with the vertical auto-tracking. In the zip file are many files, which file is the right?
@kai-may_508790291357847 Hi there, the link has been refreshed. You can click the new link to download the file. Thank you for your support!
@reolink-fiona I've been using the new firmware for the 823A for about ten hours. The vertical tracking is some better. The camera can follow me walking close to it and underneath it as I walk from the sidewalk around the garage corner to the front door. BUT I have to walk very slow. It cannot follow me walking normally. The BAD, I can't get the Return to Guard Point to work. I check the Return to Guard Point, set a time, 10, 20 30 second, push reset guard point and confirm. But after auto tracking the camera stays to far left or right, it won't return to the center. I wonder if the cam sees the parked cars to left/right and it fixates on them wrongly thinking they are in motion. I also wonder if others have this problem. I reset and rebooted the cam but that didn't help. I may go back to the older firmware version or just shut off auto tracking. I think Reolink will fix this eventually. Also when auto tracking if vehicles drive past my house at say about 15mph or higher the 823A sometimes can't keep up, it just looses the car going by. It's responsiveness is rather slow, but I don't expect it to do much better at fast vehicle speeds. I don't think most PTZ cams can follow very fast. It follows people walking on my sidewalk okay. I like this cam and it will be nice when the bugs are worked out.
@reolink-fionaI've tested the new firmware for the RLC-823A, i've reset the cam to default, but the result is the same as by mdunning.
Will this be coming to the E1 Outdoor? Please could you also let me know why the E1 Outdoor has been removed from the firmware page on the Reolink website?
@neil_chaplin_is_450076909830276 Hi there, because there are different versions for the E1 Outdoor, in order to reduce the risk of the wrong upgrade, our R&D team will push the firmware for your specific device in the background. If you want to upgrade the firmware now, you can also send your UID to ask our support team for help. Please submit a request here, https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new.
Is v3.1.0.804_22011506 the latest firmware of the E1 Outdoor?
For my part it does not change anything, the camera does not turn fast enough to follow a person who walks towards the camera and passes below. The camera can't keep up.
And the camera does not return to its point of guard....
@philippe @kai-May_508790291357847 Thank you so much for your test and feedback. For the guard point issue, our engineer is looking at it. I will let you know when the issue solves.
@reolink-fiona Here the same result
Here are the video.@Reolink-Fiona https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TCusvP2M-ezqYyGbwlQ5ELdPmvZmStR2/view?usp=sharing
@kai-may_508790291357847 Thank you so much for your video. We will look at this issue.
My 823A now returns to guard point. Thanks much for fixing this. The cam can follow people walking by on my sidewalk. It does a good job following them. But when I walk toward the cam and go underneath it at a normal walking pace the cam cannot follow me. It responds too slowly. I must walk very slow for the cam to follow me when I walk close and underneath it. A burglar obviously would not walk so slow. Also, it cannot follow cars driving by faster than about 15mph. Cars just drive by and go out of field of view. I don't expect the 823A to follow fast cars, they are not a security concern for me once they've gone way past my house. At night with vehicle auto tracking on it sometimes sees a parked car and detects it as moving but it's not. It records a false alert. The parked car may be reflecting the IR light and the cam thinks it's moving? Some weeks ago I sent Reolink support videos of all this. It's a great cam for the price even with it's limitations and I'm sure Reolink will improve the firmware. Those who want a PTZ should buy it. I saw on the news China is having a surge in Covid cases. Stay safe Reolink staff.
@mdunning_323765759099098 For the false alert of the car, you can try to adjust the alarm delay time of the vehicle. For the low action time and the underneath tracking issue, I will forward them to the engineer to check. Could you please give me the video to check? You can give me via the Community chat or put it in the comment. In this difficult time, we all need to stay safe!
@reolink-fiona Hi, I don't know how to use community chat. I sent several video clips to Reolink Support. Reolink customer service is great. Thanks for working hard to improve your great products. Regards....
Erfahrungsbericht mit der Reolink RLC-823A nach ca. 3 Wochen Dauerbetrieb. Hinweis: Zusätzlich sind über Poe-Switch noch die RLC-820A und RLC-822A Kameras im Einsatz.v3.1.0.850_22032205_v1.0.0.30Positiv:- Sehr gute Bildqualität am Tag. (bei der Nachtsicht ohne Spotlicht müssen Qualitätsabstriche gemacht werden)- KI für Personen-, Auto- und Tiererkennung funktionieren zufriedenstellend.- Wachpunkt funktioniert gut und zuverlässig (siehe aber auch Negativ)- Auto-Tracking bei größerer Entfernung > 10m funktioniert zufriedenstellend. (siehe aber auch großen Nachteil !!)- Spotlicht für meinen Anwendungsbereich ausreichend und Farbwiedergabe ist auch okay.Negativ:- Auto-Tracking für Personen / Auto bei Entfernung < 10m funktioniert die Verfolgung nicht zufriedenstellend. Kompletter vertikaler Schwenkbereich wird nicht genutzt. Ergebnis: Verfolgung geht permanent verloren. Beispiel: Ist der Fußgänger schneller beim Gehen (kein Sprint) verliert die Kamera permanent die Verfolgung!!- Autofokus zu träge.- Bei der Android-App habe ich den Verdacht, dass der Cache-Speicher nicht ausreicht. Nach dem Leeren des Cache-Speichers alles flüssiger für eine gewisse Zeit und keinen App-Absturz.- Es besteht der Verdacht, dass die Wachpunktposition Vorrang zur Auto-Trackingfunktion hat. Eine begonnene Verfolgung wird abgebrochen und zur Wachposition gewechselt. Ein laufendes Auto-Tracking sollte durch den Wachpunkt nicht abgebrochen werden !!- Störende Geräusche durch die beiden Kameraantriebe (evtl. unterdrücken während dem Schwenk?)- Bild und Ton nicht synchron – steht noch unter Beobachtung.Fragen:- Wie kann die Privatsphärenmaske im 360° Bereich (mehrere Positionen) festgelegt werden?- Wie können unter Menüpunkt Bewegungsalarme / Bewegungszonen im 360° Bereich (mehrere Positionen) in denen keine Alarme erfolgen sollen, festgelegt werden?Verbesserungswünsche:- Datum / Uhrzeitfeld schwarz hinterlegen zur besseren Kontrasterkennung?- Wenn die Bewegungserkennung deaktiviert ist, sollte auch keine Pushnachricht gesendet werden. Unnötige Cloudlast.- Dauer der Sirene einstellbar machen- Mehr Funktionen über die Alex-App wie z.B. Zoom und Schwenken ermöglichen.- Festgelegter Kurs sollte auch über ein zeitliches Muster aktiviert werden können. Dadurch weniger Verschleiß der Antriebe in der Kamera.- Einstellbare Schwenkgeschwindigkeit beim Auto-Tracking wäre eventuell von Vorteil?
@dieter_477090490024185 @dieter_477090490024185 @Philippe Thank you so much for your feedback. Your feedback is very precious to us. I have already forwarded it to the product team.
I tried the beta too, but a can not see any improvements in tracking speed comparing to the latest release.
@daniel-platz_501920706814188 I agree with you, no improvement with this beta, the camera can't keep up with a person walking slowly below it.
Hello,I've done some testing and in my case no improvements on vertical pan & tilt auto-tracking. I even think the tracking worked better with the official production release.I'll keep this firmware on the camera for now, not sure if it also contains improvements on the pet detection which isn't working that well for me. During day time it recognises pets in 60% of the cases, during night time almost never. I have another static camera covering almost the same angle, that I plan to remove once the RLA-823 will be as accurate. This other camera doesn't have any issues with animals during day/night time.During night time moving animals are not event recognised and recorded as movements !If needed I'm willing to privately share some videos. I would also find it helpful to be able to activate an option to be able to identify to origin of a movement. This would really help fine-tuning the settings and accuracy. Now often a movement is detected but I really have no clue where on the picture...Thanks
@christophe-qfcs_519881085747390 Thank you for your test. For the false alert video, you can send it to me via the Private Chat on the Community. I will forward it to our R & D team to improve the detection. For the motion tagging function, there is a scheduled plan to add it. But now there is no estimated date now.
It looks like firmware version v3.1.0.956_22041511 was posted on the 22nd, and claims to include some motion tracking fixes (presumably the ones we've been testing here). I'll give it a try tomorrow in the daylight.
Hi!Where do you get the v3.1.0.956_22041511 firmware for the E1 Outdoor (523SD8)?
Experience with my 823a and firmware IPC_523128M8MP.956_22041511.RLC-823A.IMX415.8MP.PTZ.REOLINK I am sad, with me no improvement with autotracking and zoom.
@dieter_477090490024185 You can read the changelog of this v3.1.0956 firmware here, https://community.reolink.com/topic/3295/new-firmware-v3-1-0-951-956-onvif-iframe-and-more/23. We don't have a main change of auto-tracking in this firmware. We are still improving the auto-tracking function now. If there is any change, I will let you know. Thank you so much for your support.
@reolink-fiona Thank you for your feedback.
My RLC-823A is completely overcome with the urge to center itself on parked cars. Any time the camera pans, it thinks the parked cars are moving and immediately centers on them making it impossible to move the camera where I want with auto-tracking on. This is beyond frustrating and makes the auto-tracking feature useless as I must turn it off to do anything with the camera. Can you please fix that?
@alpha_528472938717352 Thank you for your feedback. Could you please provide one of the false tracking videos in a clear mode to our support team? Our tech will improve the tracking based on the videos. You can submit a request here, Submit a request – Reolink Support.
@reolink-fiona submitted just now.
As for the parked car issue...It seems the return to the guard point is seen as the vehicle moving.Then visa versa, as it returns to center on the vehicle, it's seen as the vehicle moving.So it sits in a perpetual movement between the guard point and the vehicle being centered.How do we go back to the official firmware? I don't recall it doing this before.
@chuck_529633235447953 If you would like to go to the official firmware, you can just download the firmware on our download center. You can download the firmware version you want. Download it here, Download Center – Reolink.You can also submit your video to our support team for improvement, Submit a request – Reolink Support.
@chuck_529633235447953 I have the same issue...when cars pass, it stops at my parked car, and when setting any points it detects a parked car as moving when panning. Very annoying.
Just checking in to see if there has been any progress on the beta firmware. Tracking is still really subpar, whether in the beta firmware or the update from last month that mentions improved tracking.
@ex-nerd @Sylert_84639838843098 Thank you for the feedback. If you still meet some situation where the auto-tracking doesn't work well, you can send the video to the support team and our tech will improve the tracking based on the video. Submit a request – Reolink Support
@reolink-fiona I sent several videos when this was first reported. Performance of auto-tracking hasn't changed since I provided additional feedback/videos. I haven't seen another beta released to address those.I'll re-record some videos and send them along to support (especially now that I have a second camera in a different location).-Chris
This firmware is awful with the auto tracking, so many false alarms.Is there a way to gow back to the older firmware?
@faasio82_480971996033257 You can download the old firmware on our download center. https://reolink.com/download-center/For some false alerts, they can be filtered by the alarm settings. If you still receive many false alerts, you can contact our support team to see if the settings can be optimized. Submit a request – Reolink Support
@reolink-fiona Hello, I would like to ask about the firmware v3.1.0.989_22051911_v1.0.0.30, I bought a new 823A cam and it is installed inside, but my old one i can not update, because the website only gives me the v3.1.0.956 version.Could you please advice me where i can find the new firmware?Thank you
Hello!I'm facing a lot of problems with my new RLC 823a and using CGI API.I try to get the user abilities with CGI API call: curl -X POST 'http://192.168.178.39/api.cgi?userName=admin&password=xxxxxxcmd=GetAbility' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '{"cmd":"GetAbility","param":{ "User":{ "userName":"Dirk" } } }'[ { "cmd" : "GetAbility", "code" : 1, "error" : { "detail" : "please login first", "rspCode" : -6 } }]Next I tried to get a token according to spec: curl -X POST 'http://192.168.178.39/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=Login' But I simply receive:[ { "cmd" : "Login", "code" : 1, "error" : { "detail" : "login failed", "rspCode" : -7 } }]Ok, next I tried: curl -X POST 'http://192.168.178.39/api.cgi?cmd=Login&userName=admin&password=xxxxxx' I get [ { "cmd" : "Login", "code" : 1, "error" : { "detail" : "invalid user", "rspCode" : -27 } }]The user is a valid user with a valid password, I can login through webinterface of camera. But CGI does not really work. With my former E1 outdoor CGI calls were working, but I cannot use the PTZ features with CGI API because I always get an abiity error.Using the CGI API according to your spec "Camera HTTP API, User Guide, Version 5 2021-12" does not work in any case! I hoped the RLC 823a is working full with CGI API and give it a try. But without full access to the CGI API commands I'll send it back, because the camera is useless for me.Please explain the differences between the spec and the real implemented API to the RLC 823a! Thanks!
Even if I try to get a simpe rtsp snap with curl "http://192.168.178.39/cgi-bin/api.cgi?cmd=Snap&channel=0&rs=wuuPhkmUCeI9WG7C&user=Dirk&xxxxxxxx=ideFix99" >snap.jpg I get an invalid user error -27.The user IS NOT INVALID, same to the password! I tried with user admin - same s**t.What is wrong with that expensive piece of .... camera?!? These are all complete normal CGI API calls, working with almost every camera in the world!What the hell are the Reolink developers doing? Do they have something like testing and quality control? I bought a Reolink E1 Outdoor - the CGI API only offers 3-4 features in ability list, almost all features are disabled. Then I took more money, bought a RLC 823a - the CGI API is complete nonsense and/or not implemented according to spec!May I have a look to other companies building IP cameras? Dahua or something like that?
A little bit more progess, but frustrating:curl -X POST 'http://admin:xxxxxxxx@192.168.178.39/api.cgi?cmd=Login&cmd=PtzCtrl' -H 'Content-Type: application/json' -d '[{"cmd":"Login","action":0,"param":{"User":{"userName":"admin","password":"xxxxxxx"}}},{"cmd":"PtzCtrl","action":1,"param":{ "channel":0, "op":"ToPos", "id":2, "speed":32 } } ]'[ { "cmd" : "Login", "code" : 0, "value" : { "Token" : { "leaseTime" : 3600, "name" : "b46ce7b11a0ba37" } } }, { "cmd" : "PtzCtrl", "code" : 1, "error" : { "detail" : "ability error", "rspCode" : -26 } }]If I get the ability list same way, there are again only a few commands allowed to the admin user! Why is this? As admin and owner of the camera I should have full access to all commands! This is again as unusable as the Reolink E1 Outdoor! I want to trigger PTZ commands by myself and NOT via the Reolink app or the web interface. This should be possible as with other cameras.
Can you please provide a link that explains accessing a camera api? I have several models of Reolink cameras and would like to experiment with how they function.Thanks
@crimp-on_62210811129 https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900000629206-Where-Can-I-Get-Reolink-Camera-s-CGI-File
