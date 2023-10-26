Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
New Windows client is available for download. Mine didnt auto update but had to manually download from Reolink site.Here is the change log i requested of Client 8.14.0:
-The WiFi QR code of all devices carries 5G priority configuration information-New feedback mechanism for device connection issues-SD7 supports multi-channel preview and playback under NVR-Added AI frame function-The doorbell status light function has a new always-on option
-Cut download optimization-Stream switching optimization-Remove the prompt for Ding Dong binding limit-Add jitter effect when opening an existing window-Optimize the uⅱ of the playback time bar zoom button-Initialize the operation of adding a new country code in the wif setting process-Optimize the interaction logic of the network settings page-Whether the resolution of the image uploaded by ftprint supports clearness shall be subject to the capability set.There should be a copy prompt when merging video task files in time-lapse photography-For the same time-lapse photography download task, the temporary folder and download folder paths used should be the paths obtained when the download is first started.-Optimize the parameter transmission of the time-lapse photography merging interface, and fix the problem of constant failure to merge videos in some video tasks-Optimize the implementation of mouse button operations on the player-Time-lapse photography optimizes the time calculation rules for tasks in the download task list-Optimize the calculation rules of the coordinates of the window-Mobile tag configuration item adds beta prompt-Optimize the issue of freezing when obtaining thumbnails in the playback interface-Optimize the issue of freezing when obtaining thumbnails in the download filtering interface
-Fixed some P2P connection issuesHope this helps some.
@big_ted Excellent update - POE cameras connect instantly is they should
@big_ted I am running Win 11 and sometimes Reolink works but quite often it doesn't. My two oldest cameras always work on this client but the Trackmix WiFi and E1 Outdoor often don't. They are all shown as Connected but not necessarily show any picture. The wifi for all cameras are good and all show up on my phone. So I get either two cameras viewable or four cameras viewable. I can run Reolink and find everything working fine then close it and a few minutes later reload it and two of the cameras are no longer viewable. The Trackmix has 2 channels and if one not showing then the other also not available (although it says connected)
Great improvement using the new version on Windows 11, loads camera's faster and downloads quicker. And it looks nicer! So far, so good!
@john_350143387672724 Good to hear that. I had to revert back to v8.12.1 as I am not getting the control icons (running on Win 10). I reported it to support.
@joseph_1979 Guess I fell lucky ... looks good for me.
Using 8.10.2 still have better resolution when zoomed in.
I updated from 8.84, and now none of my cameras are detected. I am using Argus Pro models. When I uninstall the new version, and reinstall the old version, I can find them no problem. I am using Windows 11.
@tryon_438688048967853 Try to add them using UID.
Also, I had to download it manually as well, since the auto-update failed for me too.
After updating to Client 8.14.0 I have no way to control cameras. The cameras are all online and streaming but no control pannel.
I have problem with the 8.14.0 update of client with settings/control icon is missing on your 2 cams but has one for an amcrest HVR with 8 cams.Also as you can see on screen shot that both show not connected, but you can get live view and sound.This a windows 10 64bit with all updates.Please in this matterThanks Kevin
@big_ted This is a super update! Thanks! It finally works very well with my nvr-36 and different cams!
@christian-meneghini_543174703677572 Are you running it on Win 11?
When the Mac version will be available ?
Hello,I just upgraded reolink client to version 8.14 (from a message displayed at reolink client startup).What I can see is that PTZ and camera controls alltogether seem to be gone...Are the controls available through some new menu or shortcut ?On my computers I'm running Windows 7 SP1 and Windows 10.I do not have Windows 11.My cameras are two E1 Outdoor and two Duo 2.Thank youBest regards
@acanicio_729093081293029 So far I see that the disappearance of the control icons occurs on Win 7 and Win 10. I have the same issues on v8.14.0 running on Win 10 and I am in contact with the senior support. So far no feedback. I have rolled back to v8.12.1.
@joseph_1979 Hello Joseph,I have a hint to what is happening.The control buttons are all there allright.They are just hidden by the video window.The video window overlaps the button bar at the button. You can see that by moving your mouse cursor to where the buttons should be. You can see a finger/hand cursor appearing and if you wait for a second you have the button hint that shows up. When you click on it the corresponding control window shows up.The developers should just reduce or move the video window maybe 20 pixels higher and the control button bar should appear.Best regardsAxel
Just updated to V8.14.0. The NVR is seen with the attached cameras but I cannot control the NVR or the cameras. I cannot live stream or playback from any camera. Running Win11 Pro 64bit.
RLC 810A wont load on pc client.it works fine on my phone, but on Windows 11 i get a black screen, with a play button that dosent do anything.
@tinchotommy_222364008116413 Same problem here. Honestly, this has put me off buying any more of their cameras... they are cheap and work well when they work, but not much worth if the software doesn't work, and we waste so much time mucking around trying to get it sorted out.Disappointing as the software used to work so much better many versions back. Wasn't amazing, but never broke like this.
Every PC client release is getting worse. Why can't Reolink focus on PC client software stability and functionality? stop adding new features and redesigning the GUI.
@reuven-goldenberg_36887769641 facts
I upgraded from 8.8.5 to 8.12.1 and recently 8.14.0. I have found 8.14.0 to be unreliable, playback either doesn't start or is jerky. Often when returning to the client the screen is black with no video showing, only closing and reopening the client will get the image to show. I have gone back to 8.8.5 which was reliable, I may try 8.12.1 again.
@user_754645884567794_754645884567794 Some say 8.11.0 is better and more stable. However, I am on v8.12.1. It takes some seconds before the view appears but otherwise I had no issues.
Ah, l'équipe Reolink, fidele à sa médiocrité, nous à fait perdre les contrôles ptz, enregistrement, flux dans sa derniere maj. Comme il y a peu de temps d'ailleurs !Si certains d'entre vous, très certainement bien meilleurs codeurs, pouviez les aider. Les pauvres ...
@yzjeff_445932803580135 Je ne sais pas quoi dire. Je suis passé à la v8.12.1 en raison d'une barre d'icônes manquante.
@joseph_1979 Ah, toi aussi !!Celle dont tu parles me fait planter le pc dès lors que je mets la définition des cams sur Hight. Et je ne me souviens plus laquelle fonctionnait bien.Comment avoir accès aux différentes versions afin de les tester sans devoir toujours leur demander par mails à ces nuls ?
Can anyone confirm if this new version still requires DirectX or not?
Since the update to V8.14.0, I miss the controls at my Trackmix Poe, Duo 2 Poe and my 3 RLC-511 in the Windows Client. Among other things, PTZ for zooming and swiveling. I use Windows 10 pro with the newest updates and patches.
@ackermann-peter_471301282218199 This is a known issue and has been sorted out. A new client shall be released soon.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!