Hi there is a bug in this version, when you choose strem quality, and you change cam vision or close the program, the choice is not stored!Please solveKindly RegardsMarco
@mamymam2013_465350299701478 Correct. When you click on any camera the defaulted Fluent is always selected. Support notified.
Windows Client announced New Version Available:Yet "Upgrade" failed with an error message (more than one time).Oh, Dear.
Oh, so the site already has 8.8.5 client and there is no even post about it
I just installed the new client and the button to download high resolution video at the lower right is gone. My recorded videos are only 1 or 2 megabytes. How do I download the full resolution videos? Why was this changed?
@email_525317533946102 So a lot of news as always
8.8.5 still does not default to "clear" when enlarging a specific camera feed. It opens in "balanced" mode still. When closing and re-opening the app it also still fails to remember the user preference.Did you ignore the lengthy thread about all of the user reported bugs from version 8.8.4's release on February 1st??
Info post from the Facebook postHi guys！The Client (PC software) v.8.8.5 is now available! You can download the Client v.8.8.5 now via the Reolink download center: http://bit.ly/3ZSVl5zWhat's more! We have turned on the auto upgrade feature for your Reolink Client. We use the grayscale release strategy so that the update time will differ in different regions. Just like the Reolink App, it takes some time to arrive in your Client software.What's New：
What's Improved：
Improved download function:
Fixed Other bugs
@big_ted How do I go back to the old version? This one sucks.
@user_673480205013016_673480205013016 Check your download folder if you have a previous installation downloaded.I havent personally had any issues with this version.
Downloading freezes/stops when downloading multiple videos. The download freezing first started occurring for me in windows client 8.8.2. It was fixed in the beta version 8.10.0-Beta.It was back to freezing again in the 8.8.4 version, and is still not fixed and freezing now in the latest 8.8.5 version.I wanted stable downloading so I went back to the 8.10.0-Beta version ... again.
@john_350143387672724 Hey sorry to bother you but I upgraded to the new version and it's so far the worst in my opinion. I used to use 8.8.4 before the upgrade and now I want to downgrade but they don't list any clients other than the newist. Every time I open the newest 12? Several cams will not connect. I have removed them and reinstalled them and the other ones fail.....so many other probllematic issues to go into.....If you have no problems with 8.10.0 Beta can you post a link or maybe email it to me please?Thanks!
@user_594808079581271_59480I'm currently running v8.12.1 without problems . Here's a link to a folder with older versions.https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/blc26xu2wazlhvym7nnvw/h?rlkey=l9t0l5b449o2jmyl0fnrs2i0k&dl=0
Found that version 8.8.5 would not let me select the playback speed. It is stuck at 1x. Also I could not select a date for playback when I click on the date. These are 2 important features for me so I stopped using this version and went back to version 8.8.4.
@timchke_250689455079632 I did just find this.....not much help....https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360012466173-All-Reolink-Client-Versions/Of course there's no date....maybe they will answer my questions????Thanks
In time-lapse how to select at one all the picture to download? It's a problem select it once by once
