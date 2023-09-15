Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Hey guys!You asked for it, and we've delivered! The Motion Mark you've been waiting for is now available in App v4.40!Update now on Google Play and the App Store to try it out!Note: The App adopts a grayscale release strategy so that the update time will differ in different regions. Simply meaning that it takes some time to arrive in your app store.What's new:1. Add Motion Mark on liveview/playbackWhen a person/car/pet is detected, there will be a motion mark on it.Setting: Select Clear mode for liveview/playback- Settings -Detection Alarm- Turn on Motion Mark*Require cameras with smart detection. And the motion mark is only available when the Clear mode is selected.2. Hide expired cloud service planHide expired plan on the cloud plan list, making the interface more concise.3. Support new features for KEEN Ranger PT/Reolink Go Ranger.Animal Detection, Sleep Mode, and Snapshot functionality are added for KEEN Ranger PT/Reolink Go Ranger.4. Enhance device password securityWhen changing the device password or reinitializing the device to set the password, the password is changed from more than 6 to 8 digits.5. Fix known bugs and improve user experience.*App v4.40 is required Android 6.0 and above. So the update is not recommended for Android 5.0 users.Leave comments and share your experience with this new update!
@reolinkshayla Excellent. We forward ideas and exert pressure because we want Reolink to be the best and the first choice for customers opting to install cameras in their home and business premises. Kindly provide a link to download the appl before it will be available in the respective region. Note that 'Animal' in point 3 has been wrongly written to 'Aniaml'. Please correct.Thanks a lot and keep it up.
@ReolinkShayla I second what @joseph_1979 said.
I dont know if this is implemented or on the list to do. The timeline in the Reolink app always goes to the 1st event in the day. Can there be an option for this to start at the latest event so its quicker to view instead of having to scroll along the time line. Would be a great help for speediness. Thanks
@james-jenner_683177101791235 Have requested this several times. Hoping one day this will be implemented.Appreciate if you too submit a request on https://support.reolink.com/requests/
@james-jenner_683177101791235 Thank you for your suggestion! We appreciate your feedback and understand the convenience this feature could bring to users. Our development team continually works on improving our app and adding new features. While I can't provide an immediate solution, I'll definitely pass your idea along to them for consideration.
So does this also require a sim card? I enabled everything as outlined here (clear mode and Motion Mark Beta enabled) but nothing changed as in no motion marks. RLC-842A's and Trackmix POE.On the IOS app you have an NVR and all the cameras listed there but further below you have the cameras listed again and that is where you enable the Motion Mark. But if I try to view from there it says no sim card so I go back up to the top under the NVR and select the same camera and then select PlayBack.What I see is only the 60 minute packs but when one of the packs detects motion it will stop the pack and start the next pack. So most of the time I can search for the motion alert at the end of the cut off pack.Maybe I'm doing some wrong but I did follow all of the step and understand--- BETA...
@user_736098558853348_736098558853348 Not yet available in Europe. Still waiting to test it out.
@joseph_1979 Not available in U.S., either.
Hi there! This is a great feature! Any chance, that the markers are embedded into the stream so I can see them in the recordings on my NAS? As it looks like, at the moment this is a "app-only" feature, so maybe it can be moved into the device firmware? I would be happy to do the beta testing..
its not live in the US? Playstore and IOS store showing 4.39 only
@issom cookie clicker: That's right, only in England
Just found a apk work great thanks guys
@issom Great. So it's available in the US. In Europe we are still in the 'WAIT' state :).
@joseph_1979 I found the apk online via Google. But it's not in the app store yet
Available on ios App Store in UK now.
Niiiccceeeee So this works directly on the app, but reflects HOW the camera would sense person or vehicle motion?
Yup, got it in UK, only seems to envelope vehicles though, not people?
@ic24338868_704445506318702 Today its available in Europe. And doesn't cover all AI cameras either. But it is still being developed.
@ic24338868_704445506318702 no definitely also persons.
Has just started rolling out in Aust on the play store.Settings are visible on my Doorbell + RLC-811A cameras
Add a ring/voip/call feature to the mobile app to use with the doorbell. It's ridiculous that it can only send a notification! Even the cheapest doorbells have this feature. It's been ignored for more than a year now. Come on!
APK is not available on your website yet. Can you please post a link here or update the website apk for those of us that don't use google play? It would be greatly appreciated. Thank you.
@reocam_448003255267488 Check playstore.
@joseph_1979 Thank you but, as I said, I don't use the play store. There are quite a few of us here that don't use the play store. We prefer to use apk directly from manufacturer. You have an apk available for download on your website, it's just old and out of date. You have always posted apk before. Has something changed? It would be greatly appreciated.
the new windows update drops my camera streams! can i download the older version it worked better
This is a really nice feature and have been using it since it launched... Just wondering if this will be coming to the desktop client?Also will it be possible to have the function to not highlight stationary objects like parked cars. maybe a selection to highlight moving vehicles only but keep tracking moving / stationary pets / people?
Very good but only seems to work with a few camera models currently. Can this feature be added for all cameras that use smart AI please?
